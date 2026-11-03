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Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Fourth Tranche For 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 02:01:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 28 October 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 29 October 2026 to no later than 1 February 2027.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 28 October 2026, available here:

From 29 October to 30 October 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 265,300 own shares at an average price of NOK 441.0372 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
29 October OSE 133,000 436.5928 58,066,842.40
CEUX
TQEX
30 October OSE 132,300 445.5051 58,940,324.73
CEUX
TQEX
Total for the period OSE 265,300 441.0372 117,007,167.13
CEUX
TQEX
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche
 OSE
CEUX
TQEX
Total
Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)
 OSE 265,300 441.0372 117,007,167.13
CEUX
TQEX
Total 265,300 441.0372 117,007,167.13


Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 23,861,117 own shares, corresponding to 1.00% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 12,556,882 own shares, corresponding to 0.53% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

Contact details:

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584

Attachment

  • Detailed overview of transactions

MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111906509


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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