INQ Group AB (Publ) Raises SEK 7 Million Under Convertible Loan Facility From New US-Based Investment Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INQ Group AB (publ) (“INQ” or the“Company”), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: INQ), announces that it has raised SEK 7,000,000 of additional capital under its existing secured convertible loan facility from a US-based investment manager.

The new financing is being completed on the same principal terms as the Company's most recently announced tranche of the facility, including a conversion price of SEK 0.16 per share.

The additional capital follows the conversion of substantially all of the Company's earlier convertible debt under Tranches 1 through 5. Following those conversions, approximately USD 1.55 million of convertible principal remained outstanding. The SEK 7,000,000 financing announced today will be added to that outstanding balance.

The financing further strengthens INQ's working capital position as the Company continues the commercialisation and expansion of its consumer, enterprise and education businesses.

The new tranche has been subscribed for by a sophisticated US-based investment manager and forms part of the Company's existing Amended and Restated Secured Convertible Agreement.

Under the terms of the new tranche, the investor is entitled to convert outstanding principal together with accrued and unpaid interest into newly issued ordinary shares in INQ at a conversion price of SEK 0.16 per share, subject to customary adjustments.

The new tranche will also be mandatorily converted at the same conversion price upon completion of a qualified equity financing of at least USD 3 million equivalent at a subscription price of at least SEK 0.22 per share.

In connection with the new tranche, the investor will receive warrants for no further consideration with a value equal to 20 per cent of the amount funded. The warrants will entitle the holder to subscribe for new ordinary shares in INQ at a subscription price of SEK 0.32 per share for a period of two years. The final number of warrants and underlying shares will be determined in accordance with the terms of the financing.

All other material terms and conditions of the new tranche are consistent with the Company's existing convertible financing. The Company retains the right to prepay the loan, in full or in part, at any time prior to maturity without penalty.

The new tranche benefits from the same security arrangements as the existing convertible loan and remains subject to the covenants contained in the existing financing agreement.

Jonathan Faiman, Chief Executive Officer of INQ Group AB, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome a sophisticated US-based investment manager as a new investor in INQ. This SEK 7 million investment has been made on the same improved terms as our most recent financing, including a conversion price of SEK 0.16 per share.

“Following the substantial conversion of our earlier convertible debt, the Company has a significantly cleaner capital structure. The funds raised will be used as working capital to support the execution of our existing enterprise contracts and the continued rollout of our commercial activities.

“We are also looking forward to announcing further enterprise transactions during Q4 as we continue to convert our commercial pipeline into contracted business.”

Conversion and the issue of warrants and underlying shares are subject to applicable corporate approvals and will be carried out in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act and the authorisations granted by the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

...

INQ Group AB (publ)

For more information about INQ Group, please visit or email ....

INQ Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556532-3929

Flaggan 1165

116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information that INQ Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 3 November 2026 at 08:00 CET.

About INQ Group

INQ Group AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: INQ) is a Swedish technology company developing intelligent digital writing solutions that connect natural handwriting with modern digital workflows. The INQ platform combines connected writing hardware, software and AI-enabled capabilities across consumer, enterprise and education markets.

Attachment

INQ Group AB - Convertible press release 03.11.2026 (SV)