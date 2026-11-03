AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For October 2026
|October 2026
|October 2025
|Change
|Passengers
|476,580
|467,279
|2.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|290,095
|286,552
|1.2%
|Finland - Sweden
|141,861
|137,011
|3.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|44,624
|43,716
|2.1%
|Cargo Units
|23,089
|21,855
|5.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|17,870
|15,879
|12.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,718
|2,698
|37.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,501
|3,278
|-54.2%
|Passenger Vehicles
|54,735
|58,006
|-5.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|48,882
|51,856
|-5.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,220
|4,105
|2.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,633
|2,045
|-20.1%
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The October results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route were discontinued.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 5615 7170
Attachment
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2026 10 ENG
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