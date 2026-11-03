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AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For October 2026


Date: 2026-11-03 02:01:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In October 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 476,580 passengers, representing a 2.0% increase compared to October 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 5.6% to 23,089 units, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.6% to 54,735 units compared to the same period a year ago.

The passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes of AS Tallink Grupp for October 2026 were as follows:

October 2026 October 2025 Change
Passengers 476,580 467,279 2.0%
Estonia - Finland 290,095 286,552 1.2%
Finland - Sweden 141,861 137,011 3.5%
Estonia - Sweden 44,624 43,716 2.1%
Cargo Units 23,089 21,855 5.6%
Estonia - Finland 17,870 15,879 12.5%
Finland - Sweden 3,718 2,698 37.8%
Estonia - Sweden 1,501 3,278 -54.2%
Passenger Vehicles 54,735 58,006 -5.6%
Estonia - Finland 48,882 51,856 -5.7%
Finland - Sweden 4,220 4,105 2.8%
Estonia - Sweden 1,633 2,045 -20.1%


ESTONIA – FINLAND
The October results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar, as well as the cruise ferry Victoria I.

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The October results for the Finland-Sweden route reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess).

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The October results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route. A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden operations also included the Paldiski-Kapellskär route, which was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route were discontinued.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 5615 7170

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