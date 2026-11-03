Zetadisplay Strengthens European Presence With Expansion Into Iberia

ZetaDisplay is strengthening its European footprint with an expanded commercial presence in Iberia. The appointment of industry expert Álvaro Morales as Country Manager for Spain and Portugal will accelerate the company's growth ambitions and strengthen its full-service digital signage and retail media offering across the region.

Álvaro will lead business development across both markets, bringing extensive experience in the digital signage industry, including his previous role at Scala, formerly part of STRATACACHE. With deep market knowledge and an established network of relationships with leading retailers and brands, his appointment comes as ZetaDisplay advances significant commercial discussions and identifies new opportunities for growth across the region.

Iberia represents a strategically important market for ZetaDisplay, with an established digital signage industry and increasing demand for sophisticated Retail media solutions. As retailers seek new ways to monetize their physical store environments, in-store digital advertising networks are emerging as a powerful opportunity to generate additional revenue while delivering more relevant and measurable brand experiences.

ZetaDisplay is well positioned to support this transformation through its comprehensive, turnkey approach to digital signage and retail media. Combining software, hardware, installation, content management and ongoing managed services, the company enables retailers to develop, operate and scale intelligent in-store media networks through a single, experienced partner.

At the heart of this offering is ZetaDisplay's proprietary Engage Suite software, which provides the foundation for dynamic content delivery, audience analytics and retail media capabilities, helping retailers and advertisers connect digital campaigns with measurable in-store engagement.

Daniel Nergård, CEO of ZetaDisplay, comments:

"Iberia is an important market for ZetaDisplay and a natural next step in our European growth strategy. Digital signage is already well established in the region, and we see significant potential to build on this foundation as retailers increasingly recognise the commercial opportunities of in-store retail media.

By welcoming Álvaro to the team, we're combining strong local market expertise with our established European technology and delivery capabilities. His industry experience and relationships will be instrumental as we strengthen our presence, develop new partnerships and bring our full-service retail media proposition to more retailers and brands across Spain and Portugal."

The expansion into Iberia follows a period of strategic investment in ZetaDisplay's retail media capabilities, including the acquisition of retailmediatools earlier this year.

The retail media infrastructure-as-a-service platform further strengthens ZetaDisplay's position as a full-service provider, bringing together digital signage infrastructure, software, campaign management and advertising technology within a fully integrated, retailer-owned media ecosystem.

By connecting online advertising with physical in-store execution, the combined offering enables retailers to take greater control of their retail media operations while providing brands with new opportunities to engage consumers throughout the purchasing journey, from mobile and e-commerce to the point of sale.

With its expanded presence in Iberia and continued investment in proprietary technology and services, ZetaDisplay is accelerating its ambition to lead the next generation of digital signage and retail media across Europe.

For further questions, please contact:

Ola Sæverås, Chief Business Officer

Mobile: +47 41678234

E-Mail: ...





About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leading European provider of digital communication and retail media solutions, operating over 125,000 digital displays across 50+ global markets. The enables organisations to run data-driven communication across physical environments, combing technology, content and analytics to improve performance and unlock new revenue streams. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website or for Investor relations at or for owner information at .

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ZetaDisplay strengthens European presence with expansion into Iberia