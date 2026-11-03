INDIA Bloc Believes In Protecting Infiltrators Through 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra' In Name Of 'Vote Bachao Yatra': Shiv Sena

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC on Tuesday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying that he runs to Ramlila Maidan but avoids attending Parliament. She also alleged that the INDIA Bloc was attempting to protect infiltrators through its 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra' under the banner of the 'Vote Bachao Yatra'.

During his foot march in Hyderabad on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the Congress was opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators from being removed from the voters' list.

"By opposing the SIR, the Congress party wants to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country's electoral rolls. But I have come here today to say that Rahul ji and Revanth Reddy ji can put in as much effort as they want. The BJP will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the voter list and driven out of the country," HM Shah said.

He further alleged that the Congress and its allies were opposing the SIR because infiltrators constituted their vote bank, adding that the BJP stood firmly behind the exercise.

"Only those who are citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here," HM Shah said.

Speaking to IANS, Shaina NC said, "Rahul Gandhi runs to Ramlila Maidan but runs away from Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is asking him to come to Parliament and debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Why is Rahul Gandhi so afraid of debating in the Temple of Democracy? Three crore names were deleted from the voter list because those individuals were not genuine voters but infiltrators. The INDIA Bloc believes in protecting these infiltrators through the 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra' in the name of the 'Vote Bachao Yatra'."

Reacting to LoP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of foreign assistance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shaina NC accused the Congress leader of making baseless claims and targeting India on foreign soil.

"Gandhi, stop outsourcing your conspiracy theories. You abuse India abroad and then tweet from foreign soil. This is your frustration, not information. A man who could not win Amethi is now challenging the Prime Minister, who was elected by 140 crore Indians, to a debate. First, debate your own party's record. Debate why you have already lost three consecutive elections. You will face a fourth consecutive defeat in 2029. When you lose elections, you blame Indians. When you lose the narrative, you blame foreigners," she said.

Shaina NC also reacted to reports of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans from behind bulletproof glass outside his Mumbai residence after the recent shooting at actor Tiger Shroff, saying that the Mumbai Police were capable of ensuring the safety of citizens as well as prominent personalities.

She said that since Bachchan was a national celebrity, security agencies had suggested additional precautionary measures in view of the threat assessment.

"Mumbai Police is very capable of protecting all our citizens, and Amitabh Bachchan, of course, is a national celebrity. If you look around the world, there is a standard VVIP protocol. If they feel there is a threat, Mumbai Police personnel deployed outside the house, along with private agencies, have suggested additional precautionary measures to ensure that security arrangements are foolproof. Whether it is transparent bulletproof glass or any other measures they deem fit, it is in everyone's interest," she said.

On political developments within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, Shaina NC said that Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde did not interfere in the internal affairs of other parties.

"Our leader, Eknath Shinde, has never poked his nose into other people's problems or parties. We believe that every party is entitled to take its own decisions. However, the Mahayuti has a fundamental agenda of ensuring development for every person in Maharashtra, and that is why we stand united and work tirelessly," she said.