'Govt, Private Sectors Must Come Forward To Make Delhi A Medical Hub': CM Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday said that both the government and private sectors would have to work together to transform the national Capital into a medical hub, while stressing the need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure quality treatment facilities for everyone.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating an IVF centre at a private hospital in Delhi. She said the government was working towards ensuring that anyone coming to the national Capital could access proper medical treatment and healthcare facilities.

"If we truly want to make Delhi a medical hub, both the government and private sectors will have to come forward. According to WHO parameters, at least five medical beds should be available for every 1,000 people. Our country is still behind this benchmark, and I believe Delhi currently has around two beds per 1,000 people," Gupta said.

She emphasised that achieving the target of five beds per 1,000 people would require coordinated efforts from both sectors.

"To make it reach up to five beds, both sectors are required to work together. If anybody comes to Delhi, they must get proper treatment and health facilities. This is the Prime Minister's dream, and the Delhi government is working in that direction," she added.

Praising the contribution of the private hospital to healthcare services in the national Capital, Gupta said the institution had served lakhs of people and saved countless lives over the years.

"The journey began in 1937, and a major milestone was reached in 1977 when you established this hospital. This journey is now approaching more than 100 years. Over these years, you have served lakhs of people, saved countless lives and provided relief to those suffering," she said.

Recalling the hospital's contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said its doctors, employees and management continued to discharge their responsibilities during the difficult period.

"Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, not a single doctor, employee or member of the management at Sant Parmanand Hospital turned away from their responsibility. Everyone continued to serve the people of Delhi. I congratulate all of you on behalf of the people of Delhi," Gupta said.

She further appreciated the hospital for ensuring that patients were not denied treatment because of their inability to afford it.

"I see that the hospital truly lives up to its name. You are always dedicated to serving the people of Delhi, and no patient is turned away because they cannot afford treatment. I congratulate you for this commitment," she added.

The Chief Minister reiterated the need for continued cooperation between healthcare institutions and the government to expand medical facilities and improve access to treatment in Delhi.