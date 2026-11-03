Esha Deol On Never Shedding Her 'Dhoom Girl' Image, Says Even Today Her Mother Hema Malini Is Called 'Basanti'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, November 3 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol expressed how she has no complaints about being identified with her iconic Dhoom Girl image, even decades after the iconic chartbuster song.

The actress admitted that she takes pride in the titles audiences have associated with her over the years.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Esha opened up about how the 2004 action thriller Dhoom gave her an enduring identity among moviegoers.

The actress, who played the role of Sheena in the film, said she continues to be recognised as both 'Dilbara' and the 'Dhoom Girl' and considers it a privilege rather than something she needs to shed.

Speaking about how she views this association, Esha said, "I own it with pride, that's my identity with, you know, the masses, the audiences, they call me Dilbara and then they will say Dhoom Girl and that's what the film has given me that. A lot of actors don't get that prestige. When it comes to my mother, she's done so many movies but 'Basanti aayi hai', they will say Jai Veeru (for Amitabh and Dharmendra). So I have been, I think, fortunate to get that title in my career and being called the Dilbara or Dhoom Girl, so I love it, no complaints."

For the uninitiated, Esha earned the popular moniker 'Dhoom Girl' following her appearance in the 2004 film Dhoom.

Her song Dhoom Nachale went on to become a rage even before the world of social media existed.

Apart from its high-octane action sequences and bike chases, the film became particularly popular for its music. Esha featured in two of its memorable tracks, 'Dhoom Machale' and 'Dilbara'. While 'Dhoom Machale', sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, became the film's signature anthem, 'Dilbara', featuring Esha and Uday Chopra, also struck a chord with audiences.

The songs and her glamorous screen presence helped establish her as the 'Dhoom Girl'.

In the interview, Esha also drew a parallel with her mother, veteran actress Hema Malini, who continues to be recognised for her iconic portrayal of Basanti in the cult classic Sholay released in 1975. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film saw Hema essay the character of a spirited, talkative and fearless village girl who earns her living by driving a horse-drawn tonga. Basanti eventually falls in love with Veeru, played by Dharmendra.

The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, with the two characters forming the legendary Jai-Veeru friendship. Sanjeev Kumar played Thakur Baldev Singh, while Amjad Khan portrayed the iconic antagonist Gabbar Singh.

Even decades after its release, Basanti remains one of Hema Malini's most celebrated characters.

–IANS

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