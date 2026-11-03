Firecompass Brings Its No. 1-Ranked Hackerone AI Pentest Agents To UAE Sovereign Instance
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) FireCompass today announced the availability of a UAE sovereign instance of its agentic AI penetration testing and red teaming platform, hosted in the UAE. In the previous quarter, FireCompass AI reached the number 1, 2 and 3 positions across multiple HackerOne leaderboards.* The instance was built for organisations in the UAE and the wider Gulf region that require security testing data to stay within the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn FireCompass works with enterprises and government organisations across the region. Regulated customers in banking, government, healthcare and critical infrastructure set data residency as a condition of engagement. Central Bank of the UAE rules require certain banking data to stay in the UAE, while the DIFC and ADGM regimes restrict transfers outside their jurisdictions. FireCompass created the UAE instance to help these customers meet these requirements. The UAE instance provides:
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The full FireCompass platform: agentic AI penetration testing of web applications, APIs and infrastructure, agentic red teaming and attack surface discovery
Customer data stored within the UAE
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