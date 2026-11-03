Firecompass Brings Its No. 1-Ranked Hackerone AI Pentest Agents To UAE Sovereign Instance

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FireCompass today announced the availability of a UAE sovereign instance of its agentic AI penetration testing and red teaming platform, hosted in the UAE. In the previous quarter, FireCompass AI reached the number 1, 2 and 3 positions across multiple HackerOne leaderboards.* The instance was built for organisations in the UAE and the wider Gulf region that require security testing data to stay within the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FireCompass works with enterprises and government organisations across the region. Regulated customers in banking, government, healthcare and critical infrastructure set data residency as a condition of engagement. Central Bank of the UAE rules require certain banking data to stay in the UAE, while the DIFC and ADGM regimes restrict transfers outside their jurisdictions. FireCompass created the UAE instance to help these customers meet these requirements.

The full FireCompass platform: agentic AI penetration testing of web applications, APIs and infrastructure, agentic red teaming and attack surface discovery Customer data stored within the UAE

The UAE instance runs the same agents as the global platform. The agents discover complex multi-stage attack chains, work that was earlier possible only for expert penetration testers, in a fully autonomous manner and with near-zero false positives. FireCompass holds ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 certifications and a SOC 2 Type II attestation.

Founder of FireCompass, said:“The UAE instance was built to meet the data residency requirements of enterprise and government customers in the region. It runs the same agents and delivers the same capability as the global platform, with customer data held within the country. FireCompass is committed to its customers in the UAE and the wider region, and this instance is part of that commitment.”

, VP and Head of Sales, India and ROW at FireCompass, said:“Data residency is a standing requirement for regulated organisations in the UAE and across the Gulf. The local instance allows FireCompass to serve these organisations within the terms their regulators set.”

The UAE sovereign instance is available now. UAE organisations can talk to a security expert to discuss onboarding.