Andhra Viral Video No Road, No Ambulance: Tribal Mother Carries Sick Daughter For 7 Km, Nara Lokesh Steps In

A heartbreaking incident in Palupu Dungada tribal village in Vizianagaram district, where a mother, Janni Sukaramma, carried her ailing 12-year-old daughter, Sampoorna, on her shoulders for nearly 7 km to reach a hospital after heavy rains cut off road access, has prompted an immediate response.

Minister Nara Lokesh has demanded an immediate action. On his own initiative, Vijay Chintakayala, MP of Rajya Sabha has chosen to donate an ambulance to the community from his MPLADS funding.“This is my small part. No mother should ever have to be her child's ambulance,” said Vijay Chintakayala.

Noting the absence of road connection in distant tribal regions, a tribal woman carried her unwell 12-year-old daughter on her shoulders for over seven kilometers across steep and storm-damaged terrain to seek medical assistance in Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident occurred at Pallapu Dungada village in Srungavarapukota mandal.

Janni Sampoorna was sick and was unable to walk. There was no motorable route to the village. Her mother Sunkaramma carried her for approximately seven kilometers across rugged terrain to the foothills near Dabbagunta. She walked down rough trails, difficult sections and streams before arranging an auto-rickshaw to transport her daughter to a private hospital for treatment. After the child received medical attention, Sunkaramma once again carried her on her shoulders and began the return journey home.

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Andhra News-

Tribal lady carried her 12 year old daughter on her shoulders for nearly 7 km to reach a hospital.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Chintakayala announced that he would provide an ambulance to Pallapu Dungada through his MPLADS. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 2, 2026

The aftermath of Cyclone Arnab has devastated the roads making the journey more arduous with several portions becoming hazardous and impossible to traverse. Sunkaramma carried a bag and drinking water in one hand, and her daughter on her shoulders, braving the harsh conditions to ensure the kid received medical attention.