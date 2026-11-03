Bengaluru Woman Abused, Attacked With Helmet For Confronting Couple For Wrong-Side Driving

A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly attacked with a helmet by a man after she confronted him and his wife for riding on the wrong side of the road. The incident took place in the city's Ittimadu area when the 30-year-old woman was returning home on her scooter after a gym session.

According to a Reddit post shared by the woman's friend, the victim was riding home when she spotted a couple approaching from the wrong side of the road. When she asked them to move to the correct side, the couple allegedly hurled abuses at her before following her into her apartment complex.

'Don't Hit Me, Please': Man Allegedly Attacks Woman With Helmet

The woman's friend wrote on Reddit,“My friend (F30, lifelong Bangalorean) was returning from the gym and was riding her scooter, and a couple was coming on the wrong side of the road. She told them to go on the right side, and they immediately got violent, started verbally abusing her. My friend started fighting back in English, and the couple followed her into her apartment complex, starting a physical fight."

Got followed back home and assaulted for telling a couple to ride on the right side of the roadby u/cawcawmarktwain in bangalore

The confrontation allegedly turned into a brutal physical assault when the man began striking the woman with his helmet. He reportedly picked up a paint bucket and attacked her with it, leaving a cut on the side of her neck.

Her friend added:“My friend kept saying, 'Don't hit me, please, ' but the man kept hitting her, so she held onto his hair to stop him, and his wife started attacking my friend," the post further said.

Couple Flees After Woman Threatens To Call Police

The woman's friend also alleged that the apartment complex's security guard witnessed the altercation but did not step in to help. Several people reportedly criticised the woman for using abusive language instead of questioning the couple over the alleged physical assault.

The woman threatened to call the police, prompting the couple to flee the spot. Her friend also posted a photograph of the alleged attacker on Reddit, urging users to help identify him.

Please note: This article is based on user-generated content. The claims made in the Reddit post have not been independently verified by Asianetnews English.