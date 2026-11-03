Glenn Maxwell's International Retirement: Reliving His Legendary 201 Vs Afghanistan At 2023 ODI World Cup

The veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has officially bid adieu to his international career on Monday, November 2. Maxwell had been away from the international arena since the T20 World Cup this year, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy across formats.

Glenn Maxwell was part of Australia's two ODI World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2023 and played a pivotal role in their 2021 T20 World Cup triumph. The 38-year-old's 14-year international career spans 149 ODIs, 130 T20Is, and 7 Tests, with 7226 runs and 136 wickets.

The veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also retired from domestic red-ball and 50-over cricket for Victoria to prioritise his physical fitness and focus on T20 franchise leagues worldwide, including the Big Bash League (BBL).

Also Read:Glenn Maxwell Reflects on Retirement After Strategic Talks with Management

Reliving Maxwell's Legendary 201 vs Afghanistan

As Glenn Maxwell officially stepped away from the international arena, the veteran Australian all-rounder might have played many match-winning and iconic knocks in national colours. However, a particular innings has been etched in stone as one of the greatest ever played in white-ball cricket history.

Maxwell's legendary unbeaten 201-run knock against Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium remains the crowning jewel of his 14-year international career. Australia were reeling at 91/7, and Glenn Maxwell stepped up for his side as he orchestrated an astonishing innings that left the cricketing world stunned and in awe.

The significance of his knock is underscored not just by the numbers, but by the sheer impossibility of the feat. Glenn Maxwell was suffering from full-body cramps and dehydration, and was batting on one leg as the other failed him completely. Unable to run between wickets, Maxwell relied on his sheer power-hitting brilliance to pull off the impossible.

Glenn Maxwell's legendary knock consists of 21 fours and 10 sixes and became the first Australian batter to score a double century in the history of Men's ODI cricket and the second overall after Belinda Clark, who scored the first-ever double century in ODI history (229* against Denmark in the 1997 Women's World Cup).

In Australia's 292-run chase, Maxwell contributed a staggering 69% of his team's total runs, sealing the historic run-chase with an unbroken 202-run partnership alongside Pat Cummins.

Maxwell's World Cup Double Century Remains Fresh In Fans' Memories

Glenn Maxwell's historic double ODI World Cup century has remained fresh in the memories of fans and cricket enthusiasts, as many recalled his record-breaking outing during his retirement, with several describing it as one of the greatest ODI innings ever played and thanking the Australian all-rounder for the unforgettable memories.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), many fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted to Maxwell's retirement by sharing their favourite memories of his 201* against Afghanistan, which others described as one of the greatest ODI innings ever played.

Another section of fans also highlighted his unpredictable batting style, power-hitting ability, and match-winning performances, wishing him well for his future in franchise cricket.

@mufaddal_vohra One of the greatest ODI knock

Happy Retirement maxi ❤️

Jose Raghu #985 (@RaghuramreddyD) November 2, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra His double century in World Cup against Afghanistan will always be remembered as the best ODI innings ever. What a player he was during his prime.

- CA Anurag Sharma (@caanuragwriter) November 3, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra One of the best power hitter and finisher ever ❤️

His knock against Afghanistan in ODI WC 2023 was one of the greatest ever

He will be missed in international cricket

Good luck for PSL

- BhubanVibe (@Sugar_daddy1703) November 2, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra We remember his 2023 World Cup innings against Afghanistan, where he scored 200 runs and single-handedly won the match for Australia. A genius in white-ball cricket. Thank you, Maxwell, for the lovable memories. Can anyone share another Maxwell memory? @mufaddal_vohra

- Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) November 2, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra The afg innings will always be remembered

- k10 (@thek10here) November 3, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra One of the most unpredictable and entertaining players of his generation. Thank you, Maxi, for the unforgettable memories and those incredible match-winning performances. ❤️

- Dr Zahoor Ahmed (@ZahoorAhmed1450) November 2, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra That Afg innings will be your solid remark ❤️‍

- TipRun (@TipRun_Markets) November 3, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra That unforgettable 201* against Afghanistan in the World Cup What a knock, Maxi Cricket won't be the same without you. ❤️

- Sumit (@sumitmajhi123) November 2, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra THE GREATEST ODI KNOCK EVER An innings for the ages. This masterpiece will forever be remembered as the greatest in cricket history. Thank you for the memories.. Maxi ❤️ Lone Wolf (@iam_veeraa) November 3, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Will always remember that 201 knock, The undertaker inning

- Divyaraj (@MUFC_Hopium) November 2, 2026

This streets will never forget you, maxi. ❤️ A. (@122atpune) November 2, 2026

Happy Retirement, Maxwell.

Will Never forget that heroics VS Afghanstan

- Bisswass Culer (@culerboii) November 2, 2026

All time favorite match void (@fit_fr_nothing) November 2, 2026

Happy Retirement, my Mad mannn!!❤️ ||Ketan|| (@chandlerrrrdits) November 2, 2026

I'll never forget his knock against Afghanistan.

What a goated guy.

Will miss you Maxiii!

- Shruti (@shrutiii14_) November 2, 2026

From reverse sweeps to impossible sixes, from magical catches to unbelievable match-winning knocks. What a journey it has been, Maxi! ❤️

#TheBigShow #Maxwell Tommy vercetti (@cricketer4life) November 2, 2026

Glenn Maxwell 38 has announced retirement from all formats of International Cricket.

Your 200 in ODI WC against Afghanistan is my favorite inning. One liner advice (@quote_for_daily) November 2, 2026

Glenn Maxwell is expected to return to action for Melbourne Stars in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, which will begin on December 12, 2026, with the opening clash featuring the Stars against Perth Scorchers at MA Chidabaram Stadium in Chennai.

Also Read:Harbhajan Singh lauds Shubman Gill's record-breaking double century