Nita Ambani Drinks Rs 50 Lakh Water? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim

The Acqua di Cristallo bottle is priced at nearly Rs 45–50 lakh, making it the world's most expensive water bottle. But does Nita Ambani really drink this luxury water? Let's uncover the truth.

We usually buy a water bottle for Rs 10 or Rs 20 when we step out. Luxury hotels might charge up to Rs 100. But this specific water bottle costs a massive $60,000. This translates to around Rs 50 lakh in Indian currency. The Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani limited edition gold bottle sold for this record price at a 2010 auction.

You might wonder why this water bottle costs so much. The makers source the water from three different places. They perfectly blend natural spring water from Fiji and France with glacier water from Iceland. They also mix 5 milligrams of 24-carat gold flakes into this water.

The famous artist Amedeo Modigliani inspired the design of this bottle. The makers crafted the bottle itself from 24-carat solid gold. The company claims this water contains high alkaline levels. They say it keeps the skin glowing and highly hydrated. However, researchers believe these are mostly marketing gimmicks.

A wild rumor constantly circulates on social media. People claim Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani drinks this Rs 50 lakh water daily. Internet users took her normal photos from cricket matches and morphed the Acqua di Cristallo bottle into her hands. No actual proof exists that Nita Ambani drinks this specific water.

This mind-boggling water bottle is not for regular people. The makers created it exclusively for wealthy collectors who love a luxury lifestyle. The Guinness World Records officially recognizes it as the most expensive water bottle globally. The solid gold bottle and its unique crafting process give it this crazy price tag.