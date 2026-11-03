Bernie Sanders Criticizes Democrats' Alleged Alaska Election Tactic
(MENAFN) US Senator Bernie Sanders has criticized an alleged Democratic strategy involving Alaska's Senate contest, describing the reported approach as "pretty dumb" while maintaining that it did not violate election laws.
During an interview on Sunday, Sanders discussed allegations that Democrats had encouraged retired schoolteacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to enter the Senate race in an attempt to divide Republican support and improve the electoral prospects of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola against incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan.
The controversy led the US Justice Department to file a lawsuit against Alaska. However, US District Judge Sharon Gleason rejected the department's case on Sunday, ruling that it lacked the legal standing necessary to pursue the matter.
"Frankly, what the Democrats did in Alaska seems to me to be pretty dumb," Sanders said. "But it is not illegal; this is what happens in every election."
The discussion also highlighted differing responses among Republican lawmakers. While Senator Dan Sullivan had promised to respect the election outcome, Senator Tim Sheehy alleged that "there was fraud perpetrated against the people of Alaska."
When questioned about whether the allegations weakened Democratic arguments concerning election integrity, Sanders referred to a report published on October 19 alleging that a Republican-affiliated super PAC had provided financial backing to a socialist candidate.
During an interview on Sunday, Sanders discussed allegations that Democrats had encouraged retired schoolteacher Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. to enter the Senate race in an attempt to divide Republican support and improve the electoral prospects of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola against incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan.
The controversy led the US Justice Department to file a lawsuit against Alaska. However, US District Judge Sharon Gleason rejected the department's case on Sunday, ruling that it lacked the legal standing necessary to pursue the matter.
"Frankly, what the Democrats did in Alaska seems to me to be pretty dumb," Sanders said. "But it is not illegal; this is what happens in every election."
The discussion also highlighted differing responses among Republican lawmakers. While Senator Dan Sullivan had promised to respect the election outcome, Senator Tim Sheehy alleged that "there was fraud perpetrated against the people of Alaska."
When questioned about whether the allegations weakened Democratic arguments concerning election integrity, Sanders referred to a report published on October 19 alleging that a Republican-affiliated super PAC had provided financial backing to a socialist candidate.
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