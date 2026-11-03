Saudi Arabia Lifts Security Alerts in Jazan, Najran After Missile Threat
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Monday that the security situation had returned to normal in the southwestern regions of Jazan and Najran after emergency warnings were issued through the National Early Warning Platform amid heightened tensions with Yemen's Houthi group.
In statements published on X, the authorities confirmed that the reported danger had passed while calling on residents to continue observing safety guidelines, stay away from gatherings and refrain from recording or photographing security incidents.
Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward southern Saudi Arabia.
The latest alerts come amid a series of security warnings issued by Saudi authorities in response to repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting different parts of the kingdom, including the capital Riyadh and several southern areas.
In statements published on X, the authorities confirmed that the reported danger had passed while calling on residents to continue observing safety guidelines, stay away from gatherings and refrain from recording or photographing security incidents.
Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis toward southern Saudi Arabia.
The latest alerts come amid a series of security warnings issued by Saudi authorities in response to repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting different parts of the kingdom, including the capital Riyadh and several southern areas.
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