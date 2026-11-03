Altman Claims Advanced AI Now Surpasses Leading Scientists in Intelligence
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence systems have made substantial progress over the past year, with the most advanced models now outperforming many of the world's leading scientists in intellectual capabilities and handling significant portions of professional office-based work, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Monday.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, Altman highlighted the rapid evolution of AI technology and the growing range of tasks it can perform.
"At the start of this year, AI was mostly not as smart as our smartest scientist, and now it's mostly smarter than them," Altman said.
He also pointed to the expanding ability of AI systems to undertake responsibilities traditionally performed by employees in professional and administrative occupations.
"AI was mostly not able to do a lot of white-collar jobs, and now it mostly can do a lot of parts of that," he added.
Despite recognizing the potential for these technological developments to reshape economies and employment markets worldwide, Altman emphasized that human oversight must remain fundamental to the use of artificial intelligence.
He stressed that human judgment, creative thinking and accountability should continue to guide decisions involving the technology, warning against allowing AI systems to gradually assume control over determining society's future.
"We think it is absolutely critical that people remain in control of the future; there should not be a handoff to AI, there should not be a gradual 'we are going to let AI decide what is best for us,'" he said.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, Altman highlighted the rapid evolution of AI technology and the growing range of tasks it can perform.
"At the start of this year, AI was mostly not as smart as our smartest scientist, and now it's mostly smarter than them," Altman said.
He also pointed to the expanding ability of AI systems to undertake responsibilities traditionally performed by employees in professional and administrative occupations.
"AI was mostly not able to do a lot of white-collar jobs, and now it mostly can do a lot of parts of that," he added.
Despite recognizing the potential for these technological developments to reshape economies and employment markets worldwide, Altman emphasized that human oversight must remain fundamental to the use of artificial intelligence.
He stressed that human judgment, creative thinking and accountability should continue to guide decisions involving the technology, warning against allowing AI systems to gradually assume control over determining society's future.
"We think it is absolutely critical that people remain in control of the future; there should not be a handoff to AI, there should not be a gradual 'we are going to let AI decide what is best for us,'" he said.
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