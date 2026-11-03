Rogers Campaign Employs Two Registered Foreign Agents for Israel
(MENAFN) Two individuals involved in Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers' campaign in Michigan are registered under US foreign agent regulations for providing communications services connected to the Israeli government, according to a report published Sunday.
Campaign spokesperson Abigail Ronson and communications specialist Jesse Stokes have both undertaken communications-related work linked to Israeli government initiatives, beginning in May 2026 and October 2025, respectively. At the same time, they have been working on Rogers' Senate campaign through major contractor Convergence Media, according to media reports.
Ronson filed her registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in May, disclosing work for Havas Media Network through Clocktower X LLC, a firm associated with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Her registration identifies the assigned responsibilities as "strategic communications, planning, and media services" for an Israeli government initiative operating in the United States to address antisemitism.
Stokes registered under the same Havas-related contract in October 2025 and has reportedly written multiple press releases on behalf of the Rogers campaign.
The report also states that Ronson is one of 14 Convergence Media employees working as subcontractors on a $46.5 million Israeli government communications initiative. The project reportedly includes social media outreach and campaigns incorporating artificial intelligence technology.
Campaign spokesperson Abigail Ronson and communications specialist Jesse Stokes have both undertaken communications-related work linked to Israeli government initiatives, beginning in May 2026 and October 2025, respectively. At the same time, they have been working on Rogers' Senate campaign through major contractor Convergence Media, according to media reports.
Ronson filed her registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in May, disclosing work for Havas Media Network through Clocktower X LLC, a firm associated with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Her registration identifies the assigned responsibilities as "strategic communications, planning, and media services" for an Israeli government initiative operating in the United States to address antisemitism.
Stokes registered under the same Havas-related contract in October 2025 and has reportedly written multiple press releases on behalf of the Rogers campaign.
The report also states that Ronson is one of 14 Convergence Media employees working as subcontractors on a $46.5 million Israeli government communications initiative. The project reportedly includes social media outreach and campaigns incorporating artificial intelligence technology.
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