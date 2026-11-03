Shootings Near US College Campuses Leave Three Dead Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) A series of shooting incidents near university communities across five US states over the weekend resulted in three deaths and at least 29 injuries, according to reports.
In Bloomington, Indiana, seven people were taken to hospital after gunfire broke out near Indiana University's homecoming festivities at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday (0530 GMT).
Police apprehended a man found carrying a firearm and recovered a weapon along with several shell casings. Authorities reported no deaths in the incident and have not established whether the detained individual discharged his weapon.
Another shooting occurred Saturday evening on Main Street in Newark, Delaware, close to the University of Delaware, leaving at least six people hospitalized.
Local authorities opened an investigation into the incident, while university President Laura Carlson called on members of the academic community to stand behind those affected, including victims and witnesses.
"We are all impacted," she said.
In Birmingham, Alabama, a separate shooting near Legion Field following the Magic City Classic football matchup claimed one life and left eight others wounded. The annual sporting event featured Alabama A&M and Alabama State, attracting nearly 70,000 spectators.
Alabama A&M secured victory with a 31-28 result. Following the shooting, police detained an individual for questioning and seized several weapons as part of their investigation.
In Bloomington, Indiana, seven people were taken to hospital after gunfire broke out near Indiana University's homecoming festivities at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday (0530 GMT).
Police apprehended a man found carrying a firearm and recovered a weapon along with several shell casings. Authorities reported no deaths in the incident and have not established whether the detained individual discharged his weapon.
Another shooting occurred Saturday evening on Main Street in Newark, Delaware, close to the University of Delaware, leaving at least six people hospitalized.
Local authorities opened an investigation into the incident, while university President Laura Carlson called on members of the academic community to stand behind those affected, including victims and witnesses.
"We are all impacted," she said.
In Birmingham, Alabama, a separate shooting near Legion Field following the Magic City Classic football matchup claimed one life and left eight others wounded. The annual sporting event featured Alabama A&M and Alabama State, attracting nearly 70,000 spectators.
Alabama A&M secured victory with a 31-28 result. Following the shooting, police detained an individual for questioning and seized several weapons as part of their investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment