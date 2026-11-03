Israeli Forces Intensify Shelling Across Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out artillery strikes and opened fire in several areas of southern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanese media, marking another reported breach of the security arrangement negotiated between Beirut and Tel Aviv under US mediation.
Heavy artillery bombardment struck areas surrounding a water spring in the village of Ibl al-Saqi, within the Marjayoun district, during the early hours of Monday, with more than 10 shells reportedly hitting the vicinity.
Additional Israeli artillery strikes targeted Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, while Israeli troops fired machine guns toward the Hujeir and Saluki valleys, which extend across areas between the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts.
An explosion was also reported in the town of Bani Hayyan in the Marjayoun district, according to local reports.
The latest incidents followed military-level technical discussions between Lebanon and Israel held on October 20-21 in Tampa, Florida, with US officials overseeing the talks.
Although the meetings concluded without a publicly announced agreement or joint statement, reports indicated that both sides had agreed to continue discussions. Major disagreements remain over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The developments come after Lebanon and Israel reached a US-backed framework agreement on June 26, outlining a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese areas in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
Heavy artillery bombardment struck areas surrounding a water spring in the village of Ibl al-Saqi, within the Marjayoun district, during the early hours of Monday, with more than 10 shells reportedly hitting the vicinity.
Additional Israeli artillery strikes targeted Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, while Israeli troops fired machine guns toward the Hujeir and Saluki valleys, which extend across areas between the Marjayoun, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts.
An explosion was also reported in the town of Bani Hayyan in the Marjayoun district, according to local reports.
The latest incidents followed military-level technical discussions between Lebanon and Israel held on October 20-21 in Tampa, Florida, with US officials overseeing the talks.
Although the meetings concluded without a publicly announced agreement or joint statement, reports indicated that both sides had agreed to continue discussions. Major disagreements remain over the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory and the disarmament of Hezbollah.
The developments come after Lebanon and Israel reached a US-backed framework agreement on June 26, outlining a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese areas in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
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