France Urges Students to End School Blockades as Protests Restart
(MENAFN) The French government called on students Monday to refrain from obstructing access to schools as demonstrations resumed following a two-week holiday break, despite concessions introduced by authorities last week in an effort to bring the protest movement to an end.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray appealed to demonstrators to allow educational institutions to resume normal operations, emphasizing that returning students to their classrooms remained an “absolute priority.”
In an interview with a French radio station, Geffray recognized students' right to participate in demonstrations but insisted that their actions should not interfere with other pupils' ability to attend classes.
He cautioned that continued disruptions could jeopardize the academic year, while reminding protesters that preventing access to schools constitutes an illegal act.
"You can't prevent your classmates from going to class," he added.
According to the minister, most reported school blockades have been concentrated in the Ile-de-France region, northern parts of the country and Toulouse in southwestern France.
One incident was reported early Monday at the entrance of Helene-Boucher High School in Paris' 20th arrondissement, which has emerged as a major focal point of the student demonstrations, according to reports.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray appealed to demonstrators to allow educational institutions to resume normal operations, emphasizing that returning students to their classrooms remained an “absolute priority.”
In an interview with a French radio station, Geffray recognized students' right to participate in demonstrations but insisted that their actions should not interfere with other pupils' ability to attend classes.
He cautioned that continued disruptions could jeopardize the academic year, while reminding protesters that preventing access to schools constitutes an illegal act.
"You can't prevent your classmates from going to class," he added.
According to the minister, most reported school blockades have been concentrated in the Ile-de-France region, northern parts of the country and Toulouse in southwestern France.
One incident was reported early Monday at the entrance of Helene-Boucher High School in Paris' 20th arrondissement, which has emerged as a major focal point of the student demonstrations, according to reports.
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