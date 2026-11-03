Australia Raises Interest Rate to Highest Level in Eighteen Years
(MENAFN) Australia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday to 4.85%, marking its highest level in 18 years as inflationary pressures continue to persist. The increase was widely anticipated by markets.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Monetary Policy Board approved the decision by a six-to-three majority. Six members supported the quarter-point increase, while the remaining three voted to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.60%.
In explaining the move, the board pointed to inflation that remains elevated and widespread across the economy. Updated forecasts prepared by central bank staff also indicate a higher medium-term inflation outlook than previously projected.
The revised expectations reflect several factors, including rising fuel and commodity prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Domestic capacity constraints have also become tighter, while increased investment in artificial intelligence has contributed to sharp cost increases for technology-related goods.
The central bank expects inflation to remain above 3% throughout the coming year. It now anticipates that price growth will not return to its target range of 2% to 3% until late 2027, approximately three quarters later than previously forecast.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Monetary Policy Board approved the decision by a six-to-three majority. Six members supported the quarter-point increase, while the remaining three voted to leave the cash rate target unchanged at 4.60%.
In explaining the move, the board pointed to inflation that remains elevated and widespread across the economy. Updated forecasts prepared by central bank staff also indicate a higher medium-term inflation outlook than previously projected.
The revised expectations reflect several factors, including rising fuel and commodity prices linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Domestic capacity constraints have also become tighter, while increased investment in artificial intelligence has contributed to sharp cost increases for technology-related goods.
The central bank expects inflation to remain above 3% throughout the coming year. It now anticipates that price growth will not return to its target range of 2% to 3% until late 2027, approximately three quarters later than previously forecast.
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