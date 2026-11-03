Ultima Markets Strengthens European Community Connections Through Trading And Networking Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An evening of market perspectives and professional exchange brings traders and partners together in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultima Markets, a globally regulated multi-asset CFD broker, co-hosted a trading and networking event in Europe with Gold Prime on 31 October 2026, deepening its engagement with the region's trading community. The evening brought together traders, introducing brokers (IBs) and market participants to discuss current market developments and connect with industry peers.









The programme featured a keynote presentation followed by an open discussion, giving attendees the opportunity to explore trading perspectives, put questions to the speakers and exchange practical experience. Dedicated networking sessions allowed participants to connect with one another and engage directly with the Ultima Markets team.

“We are delighted with the success of the evening and the opportunity to meet so many of our clients and partners in person,” said Calvin Moore, Head of Europe Marketing at Ultima Markets.“Face-to-face conversations like these give us valuable insight into what matters most to traders day to day. We're grateful to Gold Prime for co-hosting the event with us, and we look forward to continuing that dialogue at future events.”

The event followed the company's September gathering, The Ultima Vision – Shaping the Future Together, and forms part of Ultima Markets' ongoing community engagement programme in Europe. Complementing the company's digital channels, these events are designed to support continued dialogue, the exchange of market perspectives and lasting professional relationships across the region.

About Ultima Markets

Founded in 2016, Ultima Markets is a globally regulated CFD broker operating through entities authorised and regulated by the FCA, FSCA and FSC. The company offers access to more than 250 financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices and shares, through its multi-asset trading platform, with a focus on competitive pricing and fast order execution. Ultima Markets currently serves clients in 172 countries and regions.

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