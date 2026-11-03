Phillip Nova And Bursa Malaysia Collaborate To Expand Investment Horizons For Singapore Investors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Phillip Nova will organise“Invest Beyond Borders: Expanding Investment Horizons from Singapore” on 7 November 2026 in collaboration with Bursa Malaysia.

- Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip NovaSINGAPORE, NOT APPLICABLE, SINGAPORE, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phillip Nova Pte. Ltd. (“Phillip Nova”) and Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia”) are collaborating to bring greater access to Malaysia's capital market for investors in Singapore, combining market access with timely information, research and investor engagement.As part of the collaboration, Phillip Nova will organise“Invest Beyond Borders: Expanding Investment Horizons from Singapore” on 7 November 2026 at Wyndham Singapore Hotel, in collaboration with Bursa Malaysia. The investor event will bring together market leaders, investment professionals and listed companies to help investors gain a broader understanding of opportunities beyond Singapore and explore the themes shaping markets in Malaysia and the wider region.For Phillip Nova, the collaboration is about more than providing access to another market. It is about helping clients discover, understand and evaluate investment opportunities across the region.The event programme will feature perspectives from Bursa Malaysia and investment professionals, alongside discussions on global markets, asset allocation, risk and market rotation. Sessions will also spotlight Malaysian companies (including Sunway Healthcare Group, Inta Bina, HI Mobility, Top Glove) and their growth stories, giving investors an opportunity to hear directly from businesses and market participants.“Malaysia is a natural market for Singapore investors to explore. Through this collaboration, we want to give our clients not just access to Bursa-listed securities, but also the information and insights to better understand the opportunities available,” said Teyu Che Chern, Chief Executive Officer of Phillip Nova.Connecting investors with Malaysia's growth opportunitiesMalaysia offers investors exposure to a diverse range of sectors and structural growth themes, spanning financial services, technology, consumer industries, healthcare, infrastructure and other parts of the evolving economy. Through the collaboration, Phillip Nova and Bursa Malaysia will support greater access to market information and research to help foreign investors understand these opportunities and the companies behind them.For Phillip Nova clients, the collaboration adds another layer of information and engagement around the Malaysian market, complementing the access they already have to regional and global investment opportunities. By bringing investors, market professionals and listed companies together, Phillip Nova and Bursa Malaysia aim to build greater awareness of Bursa-listed securities and support more informed participation in the market.Over time, broader international participation can contribute to increased market activity and liquidity, supporting the continued development and vibrancy of Malaysia's capital market.Invest Beyond Borders: Expanding Investment Horizons from SingaporeDate: 7 November 2026, Saturday | Time: 10.00am – 2.00pm | Venue: Wyndham Singapore Hotel, 5 Coleman Street, Singapore 179805About Phillip NovaPhillip Nova is one of Singapore's leading brokerage firms and a member of the PhillipCapital Group. With over four decades of experience, Phillip Nova provides access to a wide range of global markets, including equities, CFDs, futures, options, currencies, commodities, and ETPs. The Group has clearing memberships in 27 global exchanges, including APEX, BMD, CME Group exchanges, DGCX, HKEX, ICDX, ICE Singapore, JPX Group exchanges, NSE, TFEX, TOCOM and SGX Group exchanges.Media ContactJoanna TanHead, Marketing Communication, Phillip NovaT:+6538 0500 E:...

JOANNA TAN

PHILLIP NOVA

+65 65380500

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Phillip Nova and Bursa Malaysia Collaborate to Expand Investment Horizons for Singapore Investors News Provided By PHILLIP NOVA November 03, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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