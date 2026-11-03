BC Group Proud To Support Nonprofits Building Stronger Communities Through Housing And Opportunity

BC Group is proud to support organizations advancing affordable housing, education and stronger communities across Portland.

BC Group supports projects like HollywoodHUB that expand access to affordable housing and create meaningful opportunities for Portland communities.

BC Group is committed to working alongside community partners to help create lasting impact through housing, opportunity and supportive services.

BC Group highlights BRIDGE Housing and Community Partners for Affordable Housing and the lasting impact of affordable housing, education and resident services

- Bob Beauchemin, President of BC GroupPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BC Group is proud to support nonprofit organizations working to strengthen communities through affordable housing, education and services that help individuals and families build more stable futures.Recently, members of BC Group's HollywoodHUB Portland project team attended BRIDGE Housing's annual scholarship celebration alongside representatives from BRIDGE Housing, O'Neill/Walsh Community Builders and Holst Architecture.BRIDGE Housing's scholarship program helps residents pursue post-secondary education and career opportunities by providing financial assistance that can be used for tuition and expenses including books, technology, transportation and other educational needs. Since 2001, BRIDGE has awarded more than $4.6 million in scholarships to more than 500 residents.At the recent event, which marked the scholarship program's 25th anniversary, organizers shared that fundraising had surpassed a record $1 million, demonstrating the significant community support behind programs designed to expand educational opportunity.HollywoodHUB is a major transit-oriented affordable housing development underway at Portland's Hollywood Transit Center. The 12-story development will include 222 affordable apartments, including 126 family-sized two- and three-bedroom homes, along with community spaces and resident amenities, and is expected to be completed in spring 2027.BC Group is also honored to support Community Partners for Affordable Housing, an Oregon nonprofit that develops and maintains affordable housing while providing services and programs to help residents remain stable and thrive.CPAH currently serves more than 1,000 residents through a portfolio of more than 600 affordable homes. Its resident services include housing stability and eviction prevention assistance, youth programs, community-building initiatives, leadership development and programs that help older residents continue living independently.The organization's annual Homeword Bound: Building the Way Home fundraiser was held Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the World Forestry Center's Miller Hall in Portland. Learn more about CPAH at .This year's event featured keynote author Leni Zumas and recognized Washington County Board of Commissioners Chair Kathryn Harrington with the Kerkof Leadership Award. Funds raised through Homeword Bound support CPAH's resident services programming and efforts to help residents remain stably housed.BC Group believes the strongest communities are created when housing, opportunity and supportive services work together. The company is grateful for the opportunity to support organizations such as BRIDGE Housing and CPAH and to work alongside partners committed to creating meaningful, lasting community impact.About BC GroupBC Group provides owner's representative and project management services, working collaboratively with owners, developers, architects, contractors and community partners to help guide complex projects from planning through completion. The firm is committed to building strong partnerships and supporting organizations working to strengthen the communities in which its team lives and works.

Bob Beauchemin

BC Group

+1 503-432-8761

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BC Group Proud to Support Nonprofits Building Stronger Communities Through Housing and Opportunity News Provided By Spot Color Marketing November 03, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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