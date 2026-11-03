Dr. K. A. Paul Calls For Swift Justice After Raptadu School Attack

Dr. K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative, pictured in a formal black-and-white portrait. He is an internationally known evangelist and advocate for peace and humanitarian engagement.

Dr. K. A. Paul calls for swift justice, stronger child protection, police accountability and equal treatment under the law following the Raptadu school attack.

- Dr. K. A. PaulHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. K. A. Paul Calls for Stronger School Safety and Child Protection MeasuresGlobal Peace Initiative and Prashanth Party President highlights school safety, prevention and support systems following reported Raptadu incidentANANTAPUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA - Dr. K. A. Paul, President of the Global Peace Initiative and President of the Prashanth Party, has called for greater attention to school safety and child-protection measures following reports of a serious incident involving a Class 10 student at a school in Raptadu, Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh.Dr. Paul said the reported incident highlights the importance of creating safe educational environments and ensuring that students, teachers and school staff have appropriate systems for identifying and reporting safety concerns.Focus on School SafetyDr. Paul said educational institutions can strengthen student safety by regularly reviewing visitor-access procedures, emergency-response arrangements and mechanisms for reporting concerns.He said schools should have clearly communicated procedures for responding to safety-related incidents and should maintain appropriate coordination with parents, educators and relevant public authorities.“Every child deserves to feel safe at school. Creating safe learning environments requires continued attention from schools, families and communities,” Dr. Paul said.Promoting Respect and Responsible BehaviourDr. Paul also called for greater awareness among young people concerning personal boundaries, respectful behaviour and responsible relationships.He said children and young people should be encouraged to communicate concerns to trusted adults and should have access to appropriate guidance when they experience harassment, intimidation or other forms of unsafe behaviour.According to Dr. Paul, age-appropriate awareness programs can help students understand respect, consent, personal boundaries and responsible use of digital platforms.Seven Areas for Greater AttentionDr. Paul proposed seven areas for institutions and communities to consider as part of broader child-safety efforts:1. Strengthen School Safety SystemsSchools can regularly review security arrangements, visitor-management procedures and emergency-response plans.2. Improve Reporting MechanismsStudents should have accessible and confidential channels through which safety concerns can be reported to appropriate adults or authorities.3. Expand Awareness ProgramsSchools and families can provide age-appropriate education concerning respect, boundaries, responsible relationships and personal safety.4. Strengthen Parent-School CommunicationRegular communication between parents, teachers and school administrators can help identify concerns at an early stage.5. Support Students Facing DifficultiesSchools can provide appropriate counselling, guidance and referral mechanisms for students experiencing emotional or social difficulties.6. Promote Respect for Women and GirlsFamilies, schools and communities can reinforce the principle that every individual has the right to make personal decisions and have those decisions respected.7. Strengthen Support ServicesStudents and families affected by serious incidents should be able to access appropriate medical, counselling, educational and social-support services.A Shared ResponsibilityDr. Paul said child safety requires cooperation among educational institutions, families, communities and public agencies.He encouraged schools to conduct periodic reviews of their safety procedures and to ensure that students and staff know how to raise concerns and seek assistance.“Protecting children is a shared responsibility. Schools, parents, communities and institutions all have an important role in creating environments where children can learn, grow and participate without unnecessary fear,” Dr. Paul said.Continuing Focus on ChildrenThe Global Peace Initiative said its broader humanitarian work includes promoting peaceful approaches to social challenges and encouraging greater attention to the protection and well-being of children.Dr. Paul said the reported Raptadu incident should encourage constructive discussion about preventive measures, school safety, responsible behaviour and support systems rather than focusing only on individual incidents.He called for continued cooperation among parents, educators, community organizations and public institutions to strengthen systems designed to protect children.About the Global Peace InitiativeThe Global Peace Initiative, led by Dr. K. A. Paul, focuses on peace, humanitarian engagement, dialogue, protection of human life and peaceful approaches to social and international challenges.About the Prashanth PartyThe Prashanth Party, led by Dr. K. A. Paul, advocates public welfare, social justice, accountability and policies concerning the rights and safety of citizens.Media ContactDr. K. A. PaulPresident, Global Peace InitiativePresident, Prashanth PartyAndhra Pradesh / India

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Dr. K. A. Paul's Message for Peace, Justice and the Protection of Humanity

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Dr. K. A. Paul Calls for Swift Justice After Raptadu School Attack News Provided By Kisaan Parivar Ltd November 03, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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