TN Reservoirs Remain At 33.7 Pc Capacity Despite Widespread Monsoon

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Despite widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu following the intensification of the northeast monsoon, water levels in most reservoirs remain alarmingly low, raising concerns over water availability in the coming months.

According to Water Resources Department officials, the state's 90 reservoirs collectively hold only 75.7 thousand-million cubic feet (TMC) of water, accounting for just 33.7 per cent of their combined storage capacity. Only three reservoirs have reached full capacity, while 43 have less than 25 per cent storage. Another 24 reservoirs reportedly have water levels below 50 per cent, highlighting the continuing impact of inadequate rainfall and prolonged heat.

Although districts along the Western Ghats have received northeast monsoon showers over the past several days, rainfall has only recently become widespread across northern Tamil Nadu. However, the precipitation has yet to translate into a substantial improvement in reservoir storage.

Water Resources Department officials attribute the situation primarily to prolonged dry weather and intense heat, which have left reservoir beds severely parched.

An official associated with the Dam Protection Movement said the El Niño weather phenomenon had contributed to deficient southwest monsoon rainfall, resulting in a sharp decline in water levels across several reservoirs.

As storage levels dropped, large stretches of reservoir beds became exposed. Persistent high temperatures subsequently dried the accumulated silt and soil, causing extensive cracks to develop. "The rainfall currently being received is being absorbed rapidly by the dried-up reservoir beds. Consequently, there has been no significant increase in water storage," the official explained.

He said sustained rainfall would be necessary to replenish moisture in the soil and improve groundwater conditions before substantial surface water accumulation could occur.

Nevertheless, a few reservoirs have recorded encouraging storage levels. Reservoirs, including Gundar in Tenkasi, Mambazhathuraiyar in Kanniyakumari, Sothuparai in Theni, Sastha Koil and Kullursandai in Virudhunagar, and Varadhamanadhi in Dindigul, have reportedly crossed 95 per cent of their storage capacity.

The Peruvaripallam reservoir, under the Coimbatore Water Resources Department's jurisdiction, has also recorded storage exceeding 95 per cent.

Officials said the uneven distribution of reservoir storage underscores the need for sustained monsoon rainfall to restore water reserves across Tamil Nadu.

With the northeast monsoon continuing, authorities are closely monitoring rainfall patterns and reservoir inflows to assess whether storage levels will improve in the coming weeks.