Democrats Expand National Lead as US Midterm Elections Approach
(MENAFN) Democrats are holding an advantage over Republicans in nationwide polling ahead of Tuesday's US midterm elections, with recent surveys indicating growing support for the party in several competitive Senate contests as dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's economic policies influences voter sentiment.
The upcoming elections will determine the balance of power in Congress, with all 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 Senate positions being contested. The results will establish whether Republicans maintain their congressional majority throughout the final two years of Trump's second presidential term.
A nationwide average of polling results compiled through October 30 by RealClearPolling places Democrats at 52% support, compared with 43.1% for Republicans, giving the Democratic Party an 8.9-percentage-point lead in the generic congressional ballot.
Other surveys reflect a similar trend. An NBC News poll conducted between October 28 and 30 showed Democrats leading 52% to 45%, while an Emerson College survey carried out from October 24 to 26 recorded a 10-percentage-point advantage for Democrats.
The generic congressional ballot measures voters' overall preferences between the two parties in congressional elections nationwide rather than their choices in specific electoral districts. Consequently, a national polling advantage does not automatically indicate how many additional House seats a party will secure.
The upcoming elections will determine the balance of power in Congress, with all 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 Senate positions being contested. The results will establish whether Republicans maintain their congressional majority throughout the final two years of Trump's second presidential term.
A nationwide average of polling results compiled through October 30 by RealClearPolling places Democrats at 52% support, compared with 43.1% for Republicans, giving the Democratic Party an 8.9-percentage-point lead in the generic congressional ballot.
Other surveys reflect a similar trend. An NBC News poll conducted between October 28 and 30 showed Democrats leading 52% to 45%, while an Emerson College survey carried out from October 24 to 26 recorded a 10-percentage-point advantage for Democrats.
The generic congressional ballot measures voters' overall preferences between the two parties in congressional elections nationwide rather than their choices in specific electoral districts. Consequently, a national polling advantage does not automatically indicate how many additional House seats a party will secure.
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