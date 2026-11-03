Palestinian Students, Teachers Suffocate Amid Israeli Tear Gas Attacks
(MENAFN) Dozens of Palestinian pupils and teachers suffered breathing difficulties on Monday after Israeli forces fired tear gas near a school in the occupied West Bank, while Israeli settlers obstructed several roads used by Palestinian residents in separate incidents.
In Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, Israeli troops launched tear gas canisters toward a school, exposing dozens of students and educators to the gas, according to local officials. Village council head Amin Abu Aliya said medical teams provided treatment to those affected at the scene, while Palestinian Civil Defense personnel worked to remove tear gas from the classrooms.
Abu Aliya added that the village has faced recurring attacks involving Israeli forces and settlers over recent weeks.
In a separate development, Israeli settlers blocked multiple roads in the northern Salfit governorate, restricting the movement of Palestinian vehicles, according to local sources.
Among the affected routes were a road connecting the towns of Haris and Kifl Haris, along with Wadi Qana road, which links Salfit and Qalqilya governorates. Settlers also reportedly set fire to tires along a major roadway.
Additionally, settlers placed stones across a road leading to Al-Zaytoonah University of Science and Technology in the Wadi al-Shaer area, obstructing traffic and disrupting movement in the surrounding area.
In Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, Israeli troops launched tear gas canisters toward a school, exposing dozens of students and educators to the gas, according to local officials. Village council head Amin Abu Aliya said medical teams provided treatment to those affected at the scene, while Palestinian Civil Defense personnel worked to remove tear gas from the classrooms.
Abu Aliya added that the village has faced recurring attacks involving Israeli forces and settlers over recent weeks.
In a separate development, Israeli settlers blocked multiple roads in the northern Salfit governorate, restricting the movement of Palestinian vehicles, according to local sources.
Among the affected routes were a road connecting the towns of Haris and Kifl Haris, along with Wadi Qana road, which links Salfit and Qalqilya governorates. Settlers also reportedly set fire to tires along a major roadway.
Additionally, settlers placed stones across a road leading to Al-Zaytoonah University of Science and Technology in the Wadi al-Shaer area, obstructing traffic and disrupting movement in the surrounding area.
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