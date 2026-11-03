Ethiopia: Violence In The North Is Pushing Health System To The Brink, World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Warns

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

“Reports of attacks on civilians in Ethiopia's Amhara and Tigray regions are deeply disturbing,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media.

He said children, including a newborn, were among fatalities at a displacement camp in Amhara.

In a separate strike in the town of Rama in Tigray, several people were reportedly killed while trying to get food.

Attacks 'tragically' frequent

Fresh fighting between Ethiopian Government forces and rebel groups resumed in the two regions and another, Afar, in September nearly four years after a peace deal.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of the risk of escalation and wider destabilization.

Last Friday, he said he was appalled by recent attacks on civilians – including health facilities.

“The Secretary-General calls on the parties to spare the civilian population and critical infrastructure and agree without delay to a cessation of hostilities as a first step towards ending this devastating conflict, said the statement issued by his Spokesperson.

“He renews his urgent appeal to the parties to engage in good faith with mediation efforts.”

While the deadly strikes marked the latest incidents,“drone attacks and civilian casualties have tragically become frequent across Ethiopia”, Tedros said.

“The violence in northern Ethiopia is pushing an already fragile health system closer to collapse,” he continued.

“Hospitals face shortages of health workers, medicines, and equipment. Ambulance services are severely limited. Insecurity is obstructing the delivery of life-saving medical supplies to some areas.”

'The best medicine is peace'

He stressed that WHO and partners“are working around the clock to deliver additional much needed medical supplies to all the affected regions”.

As fighting continues, he warned, more people are likely to lose access to essential healthcare. This includes emergency services, maternal and childcare as well as treatment for diseases.

“The most courageous choose peace,” he said. “The best medicine is peace.”

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