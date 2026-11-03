Chicago Prenuptial Agreement Attorney Michael Ian Bender Explains Spousal Maintenance Waivers Under Illinois Law

CHICAGO, IL - November 3, 2026 - Couples entering marriage in Illinois often ask whether a prenuptial agreement can waive or limit spousal maintenance, and the answer depends on strict statutory requirements. Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) has released guidance addressing when maintenance waivers are enforceable under 750 ILCS 10/7 and when a court may order support despite a signed waiver. The overview explains the requirements of the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act and how these disputes are litigated in Cook County.

Under Illinois law, prospective spouses may modify or eliminate spousal maintenance in a written prenuptial agreement pursuant to 750 ILCS 10/4(a)(4). Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender notes that spousal maintenance is the legal term for what many people still call alimony, and a maintenance waiver is a provision in which one or both spouses give up or limit the right to request support if the marriage ends. "A waiver only holds up when the agreement satisfies every requirement of the statute," Bender explains. "Careful drafting at the outset is what allows an agreement to withstand later scrutiny."

According to Chicago prenuptial agreement attorney Michael Ian Bender, even a valid waiver may not apply in every situation. Section 7(b) of the Illinois Uniform Premarital Agreement Act functions as a limited safety valve, allowing a court to order support if enforcing the waiver would cause undue hardship because of circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable when the agreement was signed. The party seeking support carries the burden of connecting the claimed hardship to those unforeseeable circumstances.

Attorney Bender points out that Section 7(b) does not permit a judge to rewrite an agreement simply because it appears unfair in hindsight. Relevant evidence may include the onset of a medical condition, the parties' knowledge at the time of signing, current income and property, caregiving needs, and the amount actually necessary to avoid hardship. Even when the standard is met, the court may order support only to the extent needed to cure the hardship, leaving the remaining provisions of the agreement, including property division, in effect.

Enforceability challenges to the agreement itself are governed by Section 7(a). Bender explains that a spouse may contest a prenuptial agreement by proving it was not executed voluntarily, or by proving that it was unconscionable when signed and that the statutory disclosure requirements were not satisfied or waived. Illinois courts examine the circumstances surrounding execution, including how much time passed before the wedding, whether each party had a genuine opportunity to hire independent counsel, and whether financial statements and schedules of assets were exchanged.

"Presenting an agreement to a future spouse the night before the wedding, without time to review it or seek advice, can support a claim that it was not signed voluntarily," Bender says. He adds that Illinois courts have held that making a prenuptial agreement a condition of marriage, by itself, does not amount to coercion. Dated drafts, correspondence, and signed acknowledgments help establish how much time each party had to consider the terms, though they do not automatically resolve the issue.

The firm notes that fair and reasonable financial disclosure is central to enforceability under Section 7(a)(2). For couples with closely held companies or substantial holdings, disclosure should provide enough information to understand the nature and approximate value of the interest, and each party should retain signed schedules and dated copies of supporting documents. Bender emphasizes that unconscionability is evaluated as of the date the agreement was signed and is decided by the court as a matter of law under Section 7(c).

Illinois also permits alternatives to a complete waiver. Bender highlights that couples may adopt a dollar cap on total maintenance, a fixed payment period, a step-down schedule, or a sunset clause under which the waiver applies for a set number of years. "Partial provisions often survive challenges more comfortably because they reduce the risk of an unconscionability or undue hardship finding," he observes. When a prenuptial agreement omits any maintenance provision, either spouse may request an award under the statutory factors of 750 ILCS 5/504.

Most maintenance waiver disputes arise during divorce and are heard in the Domestic Relations Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The parties exchange drafts, correspondence, and financial disclosures, and the court holds an evidentiary hearing when material facts are disputed. Bender notes that the spouse challenging the agreement bears the burden of proof throughout.

For individuals entering into a prenuptial agreement or facing a dispute over a maintenance waiver during divorce, consulting an experienced Chicago family law attorney may help clarify their rights and options under Illinois law.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based family law firm focused on prenuptial agreements, high-net-worth divorce, spousal maintenance, child custody, and post-decree matters. Co-founding partners Michael Ian Bender, a former Domestic Relations Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County, and Molly E. Caesar, a certified mediator, represent clients throughout Chicago and the surrounding counties from the firm's office at 150 N Michigan Ave #2130, Chicago, IL 60601. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

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