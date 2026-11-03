Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 2,060 Over Past Day
Russia has also lost 12,452 tanks, 25,633 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 51,840 (+39) artillery systems, 2,252 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,731 air defense systems, 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,067 (+4) ground robotic systems, 593,954 (+1,413) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,140 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 169,473 (+363) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,867 (+4) special equipment units.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Ukraine intercepts 66% of Russia's jet-powered Shahed drones in October – General Staff
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on November 2, 191 combat engagements had taken place along the front line. Ukrainian forces repelled nearly 20 Russian assaults in the Kostiantynivka sector.
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