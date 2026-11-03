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Russian Attacks Damage Homes And Power Lines In Cherkasy, Two People Injured

Russian Attacks Damage Homes And Power Lines In Cherkasy, Two People Injured


Date: 2026-11-03 01:36:30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Cherkasy Regional Military Administration chief Serhii Taburets said this in a Telegram post.

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UkrinForm

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