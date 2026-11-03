China Dispatches Special Envoys to Mideast, Africa to Support Peace Efforts
(MENAFN) China announced Monday that it will send diplomatic envoys to several countries across the Middle East, North Africa and the Horn of Africa as part of efforts to encourage negotiations, reduce regional tensions and support stability amid ongoing conflicts.
The diplomatic missions are intended to advance initiatives introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning peace and security in the Middle East, alongside four guiding principles aimed at encouraging constructive involvement by relevant parties in resolving conflicts across Africa, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Mao confirmed that Zhai Jun, China's special envoy for Middle Eastern affairs, is scheduled to travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia between early and mid-November.
Meanwhile, Liu Xianfa, China's special representative for African affairs, will undertake visits to Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt during the same period. Hu Changchun, the country's special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs, is also expected to travel to Eritrea in early November.
“These shuttle diplomacy visits by Chinese special envoys and special representatives are aimed at promoting talks for peace, easing tensions, and playing a constructive role for upholding regional peace and stability,” Mao said.
The diplomatic missions are intended to advance initiatives introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning peace and security in the Middle East, alongside four guiding principles aimed at encouraging constructive involvement by relevant parties in resolving conflicts across Africa, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Mao confirmed that Zhai Jun, China's special envoy for Middle Eastern affairs, is scheduled to travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia between early and mid-November.
Meanwhile, Liu Xianfa, China's special representative for African affairs, will undertake visits to Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt during the same period. Hu Changchun, the country's special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs, is also expected to travel to Eritrea in early November.
“These shuttle diplomacy visits by Chinese special envoys and special representatives are aimed at promoting talks for peace, easing tensions, and playing a constructive role for upholding regional peace and stability,” Mao said.
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