Russia, Ukraine Exchange Claims After Overnight Strikes Leave Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) Nearly 70 people were injured in Russia and Ukraine following overnight airstrikes, with both sides issuing competing accounts of the attacks on Tuesday.
In Ukraine, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said more than 62 people were wounded when Russian strikes hit a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the regional capital.
“A building housing one of the medical departments was damaged, along with the windows of four high-rise residential buildings and 10 passenger cars,” Synyehubov said.
He added that 226 patients were being transferred from the affected facility to other medical institutions.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported five additional casualties following Russian strikes earlier in the morning. Two of the injured were in critical condition.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out what it described as “massive” overnight attacks across Ukraine. According to the ministry, the strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, which it claimed supplied electricity to military-industrial facilities and Ukrainian forces.
The ministry also reported strikes against port facilities in the southern Odesa region and maritime vessels it alleged were being used for military purposes.
In a separate statement, the Russian military said its air defenses had intercepted 856 Ukrainian drones across 14 Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Meanwhile, in Russia's Yaroslavl region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said two refinery employees suffered shrapnel injuries and were taken to hospital after Ukrainian drones targeted an oil facility in the regional capital, causing damage.
Yevrayev reported that 124 drones had been intercepted. He added that falling debris broke windows in several apartment buildings and private residences and damaged vehicles belonging to local residents.
The claims made by both countries remain difficult to independently verify amid the ongoing war.
Moscow and Kyiv deny deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, maintaining that their military operations target military installations or facilities connected to military activities.
In Ukraine, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said more than 62 people were wounded when Russian strikes hit a medical facility in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the regional capital.
“A building housing one of the medical departments was damaged, along with the windows of four high-rise residential buildings and 10 passenger cars,” Synyehubov said.
He added that 226 patients were being transferred from the affected facility to other medical institutions.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported five additional casualties following Russian strikes earlier in the morning. Two of the injured were in critical condition.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had carried out what it described as “massive” overnight attacks across Ukraine. According to the ministry, the strikes targeted energy infrastructure in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, which it claimed supplied electricity to military-industrial facilities and Ukrainian forces.
The ministry also reported strikes against port facilities in the southern Odesa region and maritime vessels it alleged were being used for military purposes.
In a separate statement, the Russian military said its air defenses had intercepted 856 Ukrainian drones across 14 Russian regions, as well as over the Black Sea and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Meanwhile, in Russia's Yaroslavl region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said two refinery employees suffered shrapnel injuries and were taken to hospital after Ukrainian drones targeted an oil facility in the regional capital, causing damage.
Yevrayev reported that 124 drones had been intercepted. He added that falling debris broke windows in several apartment buildings and private residences and damaged vehicles belonging to local residents.
The claims made by both countries remain difficult to independently verify amid the ongoing war.
Moscow and Kyiv deny deliberately attacking civilian infrastructure, maintaining that their military operations target military installations or facilities connected to military activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment