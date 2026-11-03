Iran Maintains US Diplomatic Contacts Through Mediators
(MENAFN) Iran confirmed Monday that indirect communications with the United States remain underway through intermediary countries, while announcing that its updated diplomatic initiative could be carried out in its entirety within just two days.
During a weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran and Washington were continuing to exchange messages through mediators, with Iran's previously submitted proposal serving as the foundation for ongoing diplomatic discussions.
Baqaei explained that the initiative had been a major topic during a recent visit by an Iranian delegation to New York. Following those discussions, Tehran received the American position through the countries facilitating communication between the two sides.
He revealed that Iran had revised its original seven-stage initiative into a condensed framework that could be executed within 48 hours, describing the shortened implementation period as a “demonstration of Iran’s goodwill and constructive approach” toward diplomatic engagement.
According to the spokesman, the proposal could create conditions for restarting negotiations and quickly restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, provided the United States responds to Iran's requirements.
“The ball is now in the US court,” he said, emphasizing that reaching an agreement and reopening or securing the strategic waterway would remain impossible unless Washington lifts its naval blockade and addresses Tehran's demands.
During a weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran and Washington were continuing to exchange messages through mediators, with Iran's previously submitted proposal serving as the foundation for ongoing diplomatic discussions.
Baqaei explained that the initiative had been a major topic during a recent visit by an Iranian delegation to New York. Following those discussions, Tehran received the American position through the countries facilitating communication between the two sides.
He revealed that Iran had revised its original seven-stage initiative into a condensed framework that could be executed within 48 hours, describing the shortened implementation period as a “demonstration of Iran’s goodwill and constructive approach” toward diplomatic engagement.
According to the spokesman, the proposal could create conditions for restarting negotiations and quickly restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, provided the United States responds to Iran's requirements.
“The ball is now in the US court,” he said, emphasizing that reaching an agreement and reopening or securing the strategic waterway would remain impossible unless Washington lifts its naval blockade and addresses Tehran's demands.
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