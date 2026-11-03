Democrats Gain Ground in Key Republican Senate Contests Ahead of Midterms
(MENAFN) Democratic contenders are leading in five US Senate races currently held by Republicans, while another contest remains nearly even as the country approaches its midterm elections, according to recent polling results released Sunday.
The surveys, covering seven competitive states, show Democratic candidates ahead in Texas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Alaska, with the race in Iowa remaining too close to establish a clear advantage.
In Michigan, the only Senate contest involving a seat currently held by Democrats, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed holds an 11-percentage-point lead over Republican contender Mike Rogers.
Securing control of the Senate would require Democrats to retain their existing seats while capturing at least four currently Republican-held positions, according to reports.
In Texas, Democratic state legislator James Talarico leads Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton with 50% support against 43%. The results are notable given that Texas has not elected a Democratic senator since 1988.
A similar trend appears in Kansas, where Democrat Adam Hamilton is ahead of Republican incumbent Senator Roger Marshall by 49% to 44%. The state has not sent a Democratic candidate to the Senate since 1932.
In Ohio, former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown holds a 49% to 44% advantage over Republican Senator Jon Husted.
Meanwhile, in Maine, former Democratic state senator Troy Jackson leads Republican incumbent Susan Collins by 51% to 45%.
The surveys, covering seven competitive states, show Democratic candidates ahead in Texas, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Alaska, with the race in Iowa remaining too close to establish a clear advantage.
In Michigan, the only Senate contest involving a seat currently held by Democrats, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed holds an 11-percentage-point lead over Republican contender Mike Rogers.
Securing control of the Senate would require Democrats to retain their existing seats while capturing at least four currently Republican-held positions, according to reports.
In Texas, Democratic state legislator James Talarico leads Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton with 50% support against 43%. The results are notable given that Texas has not elected a Democratic senator since 1988.
A similar trend appears in Kansas, where Democrat Adam Hamilton is ahead of Republican incumbent Senator Roger Marshall by 49% to 44%. The state has not sent a Democratic candidate to the Senate since 1932.
In Ohio, former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown holds a 49% to 44% advantage over Republican Senator Jon Husted.
Meanwhile, in Maine, former Democratic state senator Troy Jackson leads Republican incumbent Susan Collins by 51% to 45%.
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