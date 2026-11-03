China Calls for Regional Cooperation to Secure Middle East Stability
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of coordinated international efforts to preserve peace and stability across the Middle East, cautioning against allowing the Gulf region to become a battleground for competition between major powers or geopolitical confrontations, according to reports.
Xi delivered the remarks during a meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
He emphasized that the Middle East and Gulf must “not become a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry and geopolitical conflicts,” highlighting the need for collective action to safeguard regional security and prevent further escalation.
The Chinese president also expressed Beijing's readiness to deepen its communication and cooperation with Arab nations and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, particularly Oman, as part of efforts to restore calm and establish sustainable regional stability.
Following their discussions, China and Oman released a joint statement advocating diplomatic and political solutions to international disputes. Both countries called on the United States and Iran to prioritize peaceful engagement, secure a ceasefire and take steps to avert a wider military confrontation.
The two governments further urged Washington and Tehran to return to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and restart negotiations without delay. They stressed that renewed diplomatic engagement should lead to a comprehensive agreement covering various outstanding issues, including Iran's nuclear program, according to the Omani Foreign Ministry.
Xi delivered the remarks during a meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
He emphasized that the Middle East and Gulf must “not become a wrestling ground for major-country rivalry and geopolitical conflicts,” highlighting the need for collective action to safeguard regional security and prevent further escalation.
The Chinese president also expressed Beijing's readiness to deepen its communication and cooperation with Arab nations and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members, particularly Oman, as part of efforts to restore calm and establish sustainable regional stability.
Following their discussions, China and Oman released a joint statement advocating diplomatic and political solutions to international disputes. Both countries called on the United States and Iran to prioritize peaceful engagement, secure a ceasefire and take steps to avert a wider military confrontation.
The two governments further urged Washington and Tehran to return to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and restart negotiations without delay. They stressed that renewed diplomatic engagement should lead to a comprehensive agreement covering various outstanding issues, including Iran's nuclear program, according to the Omani Foreign Ministry.
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