Israeli Army Settlers Intensify Attacks Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli forces and settlers carried out a combined 3,133 attacks throughout the occupied West Bank during October, marking a 52.8% rise compared with the previous month, according to a Palestinian government commission.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that Israeli military forces were responsible for 1,764 incidents, while settlers conducted another 1,369 attacks.
Violence by Israeli settlers witnessed an even sharper increase, climbing 111.6% from September's recorded total of 647 assaults, the commission said in its monthly assessment.
The reported incidents covered a wide range of violations, including gunfire, physical attacks against Palestinian residents, destruction of private property and agricultural areas, the burning of trees and vehicles, as well as the confiscation of possessions.
The commission also documented restrictions on Palestinian movement, including the closure of roads and measures preventing residents from reaching or cultivating their lands.
These developments come as Israeli military operations and settler attacks continue to intensify throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, following the outbreak of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Since then, Palestinians have faced increasingly frequent military incursions, tighter movement restrictions, land confiscations and forced displacement. The period has also witnessed the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and outposts across the occupied territory.
The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that Israeli military forces were responsible for 1,764 incidents, while settlers conducted another 1,369 attacks.
Violence by Israeli settlers witnessed an even sharper increase, climbing 111.6% from September's recorded total of 647 assaults, the commission said in its monthly assessment.
The reported incidents covered a wide range of violations, including gunfire, physical attacks against Palestinian residents, destruction of private property and agricultural areas, the burning of trees and vehicles, as well as the confiscation of possessions.
The commission also documented restrictions on Palestinian movement, including the closure of roads and measures preventing residents from reaching or cultivating their lands.
These developments come as Israeli military operations and settler attacks continue to intensify throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, following the outbreak of Israel's war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.
Since then, Palestinians have faced increasingly frequent military incursions, tighter movement restrictions, land confiscations and forced displacement. The period has also witnessed the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and outposts across the occupied territory.
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