RWE Completes 47.2 MW Onshore Wind Farm In Southern Italy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)RWE has commissioned a 47.2-megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm in Italy's southern Apulia region, bringing the company's total installed renewable energy capacity in the country to approximately 670 MW, RWE said on November 2.

The Serra Palino wind farm is located in the municipalities of Sant'Agata di Puglia and Candela, in the province of Foggia. The facility comprises eight wind turbines, each with a capacity of 5.9 MW, and is capable of generating enough electricity to supply approximately 40,000 Italian households.

The project was completed less than a year after construction began.

“The commissioning of Serra Palino less than a year after the start of construction is an achievement we can be truly proud of, and one that reflects the outstanding work of everyone involved. And we are not stopping there: today, we have around 200 MW of new wind and solar capacity under construction in Italy. This marks another step in our commitment to expanding renewables in Italy and contributing to an increasingly reliable and competitive energy system,” said Sopna Sury, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe & Australia.

RWE currently operates 18 onshore wind farms, one photovoltaic plant and three agrivoltaic facilities in Italy, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 670 MW. According to the company, these facilities can supply green electricity to more than 550,000 Italian households.

In addition to the newly commissioned Serra Palino facility, around 200 MW of wind and solar capacity is currently under construction in Italy.

RWE develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects, as well as markets the electricity generated by its wind and solar facilities.