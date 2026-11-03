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Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 3


Date: 2026-11-03 01:31:53

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Iran's central bank updated its official foreign exchange rates on November 3, showing a general weakening of the national currency against international counterparts.

The official rate adjustment saw 40 foreign currencies rise relative to November 2 levels, whereas six currencies saw losses against the rial.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,882,917 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,109,417 rials. On November 2, the euro was priced at 2,097,050 rials.

Currency Rial on November 3 Rial on November 2
1 US dollar USD 1,882,917 1,879,158
1 British pound GBP 2,526,628 2,516,399
1 Swiss franc CHF 2,300,215 2,279,567
1 Swedish króna SEK 192,542 191,236
1 Norwegian krone NOK 202,941 204,197
1 Danish krone DKK 282,259 280,651
1 Indian rupee INR 19,875 19,793
1 UAE Dirham AED 512,707 511,684
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,046,073 6,049,749
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 680,839 679,255
100 Japanese yen JPY 1,193,071 1,192,520
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 239,971 239,547
1 Omani rial OMR 4,893,776 4,881,988
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,347,268 1,345,663
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,059,894 1,058,046
1 South African rand ZAR 113,400 112,419
1 Turkish lira TRY 37,681 37,615
1 Russian ruble RUB 23,254 23,327
1 Qatari riyal QAR 517,285 516,252
100 Iraqi dinars IQD 124,247 124,294
1 Syrian pound SYP 15,434 15,400
1 Australian dollar AUD 1,321,049 1,320,856
1 Saudi riyal SAR 502,111 501,109
1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,007,758 4,997,761
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,472,324 1,470,297
100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,514,320 1,513,078
10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,660 56,507
1 Myanmar kyat MMK 897 895
100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,241,580 1,236,475
1 Libyan dinar LYD 293,550 292,381
1 Chinese yuan CNY 283,029 282,405
100 Thai baht THB 5,586,368 5,565,651
1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 462,470 463,077
1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,400,160 1,408,785
1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,655,736 2,650,434
1 euro EUR 2,109,417 2,097,050
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 416,034 414,282
1 Georgian lari GEL 725,958 724,444
1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 103,956 103,606
1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,189 28,903
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 637,564 636,097
1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,107,598 1,104,799
100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,978,452 2,949,216
1 Tajik somoni TJS 204,865 204,065
1 Turkmen manat TMT 538,531 536,363
Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,120 2,117

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,109,417 rials and $1 costs 1,882,917 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,72-2,75 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,04-3,07 million rials.

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Trend News Agency

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