16Th Propertyguru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) Celebrate A Market Defined By Resilience, Sustainability, And Community

SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) celebrated the city-state's finest developers, developments, and industry figures tonight, presenting more than 40 awards at a black-tie gala at The St. Regis Singapore, held under the theme "Defined by Excellence."

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

GuocoLand claimed the evening's highest honour, Best Developer, the fifth time it won this category in PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) history. The win capped a strong showing that also saw Springleaf Residence, a project with Hong Leong Holdings, and River Modern recognised across design, development, and sales categories.

UOL Group Limited was the most awarded company of the night, named Best Residential Developer, Best Sustainable Developer, and Best Hospitality Developer, plus design and development wins for NoMad Hilton Singapore.

UOL Group Limited's joint ventures also featured prominently. The Skye at Holland partnership of UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited, and Kheng Leong Co. collected multiple wins. The Thomson Reserve joint venture of UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, and Singapore Land Group Limited also won multiple awards.

Frasers Property Singapore won Best Luxury Developer, while Jean Yip Developments was named Best Landed Developer, in addition to wins for 35 Chancery Lane Developments. SingHaiyi Group Pte Ltd earned both Best Lifestyle Developer and Best Condo Developer, with Gallant Tang, group chief executive officer of SingHaiyi Group and Tang Organization, receiving the Rising Star award.

Goh Yeow Lian, executive chairman and managing director of Wee Hur Holdings Ltd, was named Real Estate Personality of the Year.

Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited won Best Industrial Developer, while Soon Hock Property Development Pte. Ltd. won for Stellar@Tampines. Meanwhile, The Assembly Place was named Best Co Living Operator, supported by its winning project Algo.

The Best Selling Awards, introduced this year as data-led recognitions of sales performance, went to City Developments Limited for Newport Residences; GuocoLand for River Modern; Hoi Hup Sunway Tampines Residential Pte Ltd for Pinery Residences; Sim Lian JV (Tampines 7) Pte Ltd for Rivelle of Tampines; Tengah Garden Development Pte Ltd & TGA Development Pte Ltd for Tengah Garden Residences; and the Skye at Holland joint venture of UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited, and Kheng Leong Co.

Winners across the development and design categories also included Bayshore Walk Pte Ltd (Vela Bay); FRX Capital (8 Brighton Crescent); Kingsford Lentor Project Pte Ltd (Lentor Gardens Residences); Lakeside Residential Pte Ltd (Sora); Phoenix Dunearn Pte Ltd (Dunearn House); and Sophia Residential Pte Ltd & Sophia Commercial Pte Ltd (One Sophia).

The competitively judged categories were determined by an independent panel chaired by Roy Ling, CEO of FollowTrade, board director, and adjunct professor. The panel also included Chua Shang Chai, partner at Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; Sr. Daniel Wong Hwee Boon, associate professor at the National University of Singapore; Henry Woon, director at Atelier Ten; Ar. Ivy Koh, director of Architecture + Design, Buildings + Cities at SJ Group; Kelvin Chow, lead independent director at Addvalue Technologies Ltd; Dr Lee Nai Jia, director at PropertyDoctors (Singapore) Pte Ltd; Robert Greg Shand, architect at Greg Shand Architects; Saravanan Sugumaran, managing director at Morrow Intelligence; and Zhenru Goy, principal architect at Goy Architects. HLB supervised the judging process.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "Singapore is unique. With limited land and fierce competition, this market demands precision, innovation, and foresight like nowhere else. That is why it produces the kind of winners it has: international titans and boutique visionaries who balance market eminence with climate-conscious design. They build mega-scale communities that still feel intimate, and they lead in hospitality, industry, and beyond. When capital, design, and market success converge, that is where our winners stand. To all our winners, you have set a benchmark that resonates far beyond these shores, and I cannot wait to see you represent the Lion City in Bangkok."

Roy Ling said: "Congratulations to all our winners. This year's Awards reflect a real estate industry that continues to embrace evolving market needs while upholding the enduring standards of quality, design and execution for which Singapore is renowned. True excellence goes beyond what we build today. It lies in creating real estate that remains relevant, resilient and valuable over time, where commercial success goes hand in hand with sustainability and wellbeing. Our winners exemplify this commitment, demonstrating that the best real estate creates not only lasting value, but places where communities can thrive."

Top Singapore winners from eligible categories may advance to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, competing for the Best in Asia titles on 11 December 2026 at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

The 16th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is supported by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners D+A Magazine, Gazet International, SquareRooms Magazine, Tatler Asia Homes, and Top 10 of Singapore; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: GuocoLand

Best Residential Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Luxury Developer

WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore

Best Condo Developer

WINNER: SingHaiyi Group Pte Ltd

Best Landed Developer

WINNER: Jean Yip Developments

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: SingHaiyi Group Pte Ltd

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Co Living Operator

WINNER: The Assembly Place

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Industrial Developer

WINNER: Soon Hock Enterprise Holding Limited

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: One Sophia by Sophia Residential Pte Ltd & Sophia Commercial Pte Ltd

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Stellar@Tampines by Soon Hock Property Development Pte. Ltd.

Best Hotel Development

WINNER: NoMad Hilton Singapore by UOL Group Limited

Best Mega Scale Condo Development

WINNER: Thomson Reserve by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Dunearn House by Phoenix Dunearn Pte Ltd

Best Premium Condo Development (CCR)

WINNER: Skye at Holland by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Co.

Best Premium Condo Development (OCR)

WINNER: Vela Bay by Bayshore Walk Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Development

WINNER: Springleaf Residence by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Vela Bay by Bayshore Walk Pte Ltd

Best Nature Integrated Development

WINNER: Springleaf Residence by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings

Best Semi Detached Landed Housing Development

WINNER: 35 Chancery Lane Developments by Jean Yip Developments

Best Terraced Landed Housing Development

WINNER: 8 Brighton Crescent by FRX Capital

Best Nature Inspired Development

WINNER: Sora by Lakeside Residential Pte Ltd

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Hotel Architectural Design

WINNER: NoMad Hilton Singapore by UOL Group Limited

Best Mega Scale Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Thomson Reserve by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Premium Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Skye at Holland by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Co.

Best Private Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Springleaf Residence by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings

Best Mega Scale Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Thomson Reserve by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Dunearn House by Phoenix Dunearn Pte Ltd

Best Premium Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Skye at Holland by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Co.

Best Private Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Lentor Gardens Residences by Kingsford Lentor Project Pte Ltd

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Dunearn House by Phoenix Dunearn Pte Ltd

Best Co Living Space

WINNER: Algo by The Assembly Place

BEST OF SINGAPORE

Best Condo Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Springleaf Residence by GuocoLand and Hong Leong Holdings

Best Housing Development (Singapore)

WINNER: 35 Chancery Lane Developments by Jean Yip Developments

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Goh Yeow Lian, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Wee Hur Holdings Ltd

Rising Star

WINNER: Gallant Tang, Group Chief Executive Officer of SingHaiyi Group and Tang Organization

BEST SELLING AWARDS

Best Selling Luxury Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Newport Residences by City Developments Limited

Best Selling Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Pinery Residences by Hoi Hup Sunway Tampines Residential Pte Ltd

Best Selling Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: River Modern by GuocoLand

Best Selling Premium Condo Development

WINNER: Skye at Holland by UOL Group Limited, CapitaLand Development Pte Ltd, Singapore Land Group Limited, Kheng Leong Co.

Best Selling Private Condo Development

WINNER: Tengah Garden Residences by Tengah Garden Development Pte Ltd & TGA Development Pte Ltd

Best Selling Executive Condo Development

WINNER: Rivelle of Tampines by Sim Lian JV (Tampines 7) Pte Ltd

NOTE: Use of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards logo is limited to the publication of this article only.

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