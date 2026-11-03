Coherent Market Insights' Raj Shah To Join Paris Creator Week 2026 Panel On Europe Vs. The US

Paris Creator Week (PCW) 2026

- CMIBURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coherent Market Insights (CMI) announced that its Founder & CEO, Raj Shah, will speak at Paris Creator Week (PCW) 2026, where CMI is the Knowledge Partner. He will join a panel titled“Can European Creators Compete on Equal Terms with the US?” on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, at 2:00 PM CET on the Expert Stage at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.The discussion will look at how the European and US creator economies differ. Topics include market fragmentation, brand investment and performance measurement, as well as opportunities to strengthen Europe's global competitiveness.Mr. Shah will be joined by Michael Lehrer, Vice President of Agency Sales at CreatorIQ, and Scott Guthrie, Co-founder of the European Influencer Marketing Alliance (EIMA). The session will be moderated by Drew Baldwin of Prentiss Media.“Comparing the European and US creator economies means looking beyond audience size to structure: how markets are organised, how brands allocate budgets, and how results are measured. These factors influence where creators can build sustainable businesses and identify opportunities for further growth,” said Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights.The third edition of PCW, organised by New Media Holding SAS, starts from November 4, 2026. The event brings together more than 8,000 participants, 300+ speakers and 120+ partners across four tracks. CMI previously worked with PCW on the first European Creator Economy study, presented at the 2025 edition.About Paris Creator WeekParis Creator Week is a creator economy event bringing together creators, brands, platforms, agencies and institutional stakeholders for two days of keynotes, panels, networking and side events. It is positioned as Europe's biggest creator economy event. Learn more atAbout Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and growth consulting firm providing data-driven research and strategic advisory services across industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries.

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Coherent Market Insights' Raj Shah to Join Paris Creator Week 2026 Panel on Europe vs. the US News Provided By Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. November 03, 2026, 06:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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