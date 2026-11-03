Postbye Publishes Cancellation Guides For 369 Gym And Fitness Companies, 349 With A Mailing Address On File

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Each guide shows how the company takes cancellations and the address on file where one exists; 75 hand-checked guides add the notice period and contract traps.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Postbye (postbye), a subscription cancellation service that mails a formal cancellation letter by certified mail and tracks it until it is delivered, said its gym and fitness section now holds 369 gym and fitness cancellation guides. Seventy-five of them were checked by hand and 294 come from Postbye's cancellation database. For 349 of the 369 companies, the guide includes the mailing address on file for a written cancellation request.

Many gym contracts ask for the request in writing, set a notice window before the next billing date or tie the cancellation to the member's home club. The section is built for members who need to find out which of those rules applies to their club before the next charge.

The hand-checked group includes 40 gyms, among them Planet Fitness, LA Fitness, Equinox, Crunch Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Anytime Fitness, Gold's Gym, YMCA, Orangetheory Fitness and Life Time. It also covers fitness services such as ClassPass, Beachbody / BODi and Camp Gladiator, studios including Club Pilates, Pure Barre and F45 Training, and 19 fitness apps such as Apple Fitness+ and Zwift. Each hand-checked guide adds the notice period, the common traps and the date it was last verified. The database portion adds many more clubs, including European chains such as Basic-Fit, McFit, David Lloyd and Virgin Active. Mailing addresses on file are in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands and other countries.

"A gym that only accepts a letter is not unusual, and the address is rarely printed where members look," a Postbye Team representative said. "Putting every address on file in one place, next to the notice period and the traps, saves members a search while the next billing date approaches."

Members are advised to name their home club in the letter and to note any notice window in their agreement. The section links to a free gym and fitness cancellation letter template, a step-by-step guide to cancelling a gym membership by mail, a gym cancellation law guide, a summary of automatic-renewal laws by state and a deadline calculator that shows the last safe day to post a letter.

Postbye's law guides give examples of how state rules shape a cancellation. In Texas, a health spa contract can be cancelled for a full refund by certified mail by midnight of the third business day. Oklahoma's statute directs cancellation in writing by certified mail or by personal delivery. Pennsylvania, Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire bar or limit automatic renewal clauses in gym contracts. Postbye's state-by-state study found gym or health club rules in 36 of the 51 US jurisdictions, and in 24 of them at least one rule requires written notice to cancel. The state guides note that they are general information, not legal advice.

For members who prefer not to post the letter themselves, Postbye writes it, mails it by certified mail the next business day, emails the signed delivery proof and follows up to confirm the cancellation. It costs a one-time fee with taxes included and carries a money-back guarantee within 10 business days.

"Each hand-checked guide carries the date it was last verified, so members can see how current the information is," the Postbye Team representative said.

Postbye is independent and not affiliated with the companies named in its guides.

About Postbye

Postbye (postbye) cancels subscriptions for its customers by mailing a formal cancellation letter, tracked until it is delivered. Based in New York, N.Y.

Postbye Team

Postbye

+1 213-212-5819

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Postbye Publishes Cancellation Guides for 369 Gym and Fitness Companies, 349 With a Mailing Address on File News Provided By Postbye November 03, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods



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