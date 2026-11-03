Homeland Public Adjusters Expands Commercial And Specialty Insurance Claim Services In Florida And New Jersey

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed public adjusting firm now handles builder's risk, boat and marina, business income and condo master-policy claims, in English and Spanish

- Nelson Avila, Co-founder, Homeland Public Adjusters

MIAMI LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeland Public Adjusters, a licensed public adjusting firm serving Florida (agency license W818638) and New Jersey (firm license 3003982360) since 2006, now offers dedicated public adjuster services for commercial and specialty property insurance claims. A public adjuster is a licensed professional who represents the policyholder, not the insurance company, in documenting, presenting and negotiating a property insurance claim. Homeland handles these claims in English and Spanish.

Commercial and specialty claims rarely come down to a single estimate. One loss can involve several separate coverages: the building, business personal property, business income, extra expense, ordinance or law, and policy endorsements. Each has its own limit, deductible and proof. Homeland works these claims with engineers, forensic accountants, marine surveyors and contractors, so each coverage is documented and the claim is presented in full.

"When a business, an association or a boat owner has a loss, the insurance company brings its own experts on day one," said Nelson Avila, co-founder of Homeland Public Adjusters. "Our job is to make sure the policyholder has the same depth on their side, so every coverage they paid for is claimed and proven."

Commercial and specialty claims Homeland handles:

- Business income and extra expense claims, including spoilage and power outage

- Commercial property and large-loss claims for warehouses, restaurants, hotels, retail stores and medical offices

- Builder's risk claims for projects under construction

- Boat and yacht insurance claims; marina, boatyard and dealer claims

- Contractor's equipment and inland marine claims

- Condo, HOA and co-op master policy claims

- Farm, nursery and agricultural property; churches, schools and nonprofits; landlords and loss of rents

- Vehicle or aircraft impact on a home or business

- Florida only: cyber and systems losses, cargo and fleet claims, and third-party property damage claims against an at-fault party's insurer

Questions property owners ask

What does a public adjuster do on a commercial claim?

A public adjuster reads the policy, identifies every coverage that applies, documents the damage and the financial loss, prepares the claim and negotiates it with the insurance company on the policyholder's behalf.

Who does Homeland represent?

Only policyholders: business owners, condo and HOA associations, landlords, builders, boat owners and homeowners. Homeland never represents insurance companies.

Where does Homeland work?

Throughout Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Doral, Homestead, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Naples, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Tampa and Orlando, and throughout New Jersey, including Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Edison, Elizabeth and Toms River.

Does Homeland work in Spanish?

Yes. Every claim can be handled in English or Spanish. Homeland atiende reclamaciones comerciales y especiales en español en Florida y Nueva Jersey.

How can I check a public adjuster's license?

Florida licenses can be checked with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and New Jersey licenses with the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Homeland's guide explains both: How to Verify a Public Adjuster License in Florida and New Jersey.

Property owners with a commercial or specialty loss can call Homeland first, 24/7, or review every claim type on Homeland's commercial and specialty claims page. Builders can go straight to builder's risk claims.

Quick facts

- Company: Homeland Public Adjusters (Homeland Public Adjusters Corporation)

- Type: licensed public adjusting firm; represents policyholders only

- Licenses: Florida agency W818638; New Jersey firm 3003982360

- Service area: Florida statewide and New Jersey statewide

- Languages: English and Spanish

- Founded: 2006

- Phone (24/7): Florida (305) 783-3777; New Jersey (732) 517-3777

- Website: homelandpa

About Homeland Public Adjusters

Homeland Public Adjusters has represented property owners on insurance claims since 2006. The firm is licensed in Florida (agency license W818638) and New Jersey (firm license 3003982360) and works only for policyholders: homeowners, businesses, and condo and HOA associations. It handles hurricane, wind, water, fire, flood, mold, roof, denied and underpaid claims, as well as commercial and specialty losses, in English and Spanish. Homeland is based at 8004 NW 154th Street, Suite 609, Miami Lakes, FL 33016. Learn more at homelandpa.

Nelson Avila

Homeland Public Adjusters

+1 (305) 783-3777

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Homeland Public Adjusters Expands Commercial and Specialty Insurance Claim Services in Florida and New Jersey News Provided By Homeland Public Adjusters November 03, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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