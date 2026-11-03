DUA Fragrances Unveils Black Fridaycyber Monday Campaign With 38% Off, Cashback, Gift Cards And Luxury Watch Giveaways

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DUA Fragrances today announced its Black Friday–Cyber Monday campaign, running November 6 through December 7, 2026. Giveaways and gifts are open to U.S. customers. Shoppers can save 38% sitewide and have opportunities to win gift cards, cash prizes, cashback rewards, Cartier and Rolex watches, jewelry and a personalized office fragrance-sniffing experience.The collection brings together DUA's original blends, hybrid compositions and inspired-by interpretations for men, women and unisex wear, offered in 34 ml bottles. DUA fragrances are handcrafted in Los Angeles.Sale Dates and Savings. Campaign dates: November 6 – December 7, 2026, covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday.. Discount: 38% off sitewide, excluding gift sets, which are already priced at 38% off.. Shipping: Free U.S. shipping on qualifying orders over $65.. Gift sets: Curated bundles offered at 38% off, ideal for gifting this season.. Eligibility: The 38% discount on fragrances is open to all customers. Giveaways and gifts are open to U.S. customers only. Shoppers can enter giveaways by signing up for the DUA newsletter or by making a purchase; no purchase is necessary. Offers are subject to inventory.Campaign-Wide Giveaways. Gift cards: $20,000 in total.. Cash prizes: $3,000 in total.. Cashback rewards: up to $100 cashback on purchases, $5,000 in total.. Cartier watches: 6 watches in total, 3 for men and 3 for women.. Grand prize experience: 2 Rolex watches (1 men's and 1 women's), 24 DUA fragrances in total and a personalized office sniffing experience.. Jewelry: daily jewelry giveaways from November 6 through December 7.. Mystery cart gifts: available on specified cart values, while supplies last.. Facebook Group giveaways: 3 winners each week for 5 weeks, with 3 DUA fragrances for each winner. Winners are announced on Facebook.Grand Prize ExperienceThe 2 Rolex grand-prize winners, 1 man and 1 woman, will travel to DUA's California office for a personalized sniffing session with DUA's CEO and owner. DUA covers travel and accommodation for both winners and will create a personal DUA Wardrobe for each, made up of 12 fragrances. Grand prize winners will be announced after the Cyber Monday sale ends on December 7, 2026.Weekly Giveaway Schedule. Week 1 (November 6–12): 2 Cartier watch winners, cash prizes, gift cards, cashback rewards, Facebook Group giveaways, mystery cart gifts and daily jewelry giveaways.. Week 2 (November 13–19): 2 additional Cartier watch winners, cash prizes, cashback rewards, gift cards, surprise fragrance launches, Facebook Group giveaways, mystery cart gifts and daily jewelry giveaways.. Week 3 (November 20–26): 2 more Cartier watch winners, cash prizes, cashback rewards, gift cards, surprise fragrance launches, Facebook Group giveaways, mystery cart gifts and daily jewelry giveaways.. Weeks 4 and 5 (November 27–December 7): the grand prize experience with 2 Rolex winners, announced after the sale ends, plus gift cards, cashback rewards, Facebook Group giveaways, mystery cart gifts and daily jewelry giveaways.How Winners Are SelectedShoppers can enter in either of two ways: by signing up for the DUA newsletter or by making a purchase. No purchase necessary to enter, and making a purchase does not increase a shopper's chances of winning. Winners of the weekly gifts and giveaways are selected at random and announced each week. Grand prize winners will be announced after the Cyber Monday sale ends on December 7, 2026. Giveaways are open to U.S. customers only.All prizes, giveaways and gifts are open to U.S. customers only and are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, availability and official terms and conditions. Shoppers should review the terms for each promotion on theduabrand before participating.About the CollectionThe 38% discount applies sitewide across DUA's library of more than 3,500 fragrances, including original blends, hybrids and tribrids. Curated gift set bundles offered at 38% off, ideal for gifting this season. Customers can browse a selection of Black Friday picks at .Disclosure: Published by DUA Fragrances. Discounts and giveaways are subject to the terms published on theduabrand. Rolex and Cartier are trademarks of their respective owners. DUA Fragrances is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by either company.

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DUA Fragrances Unveils Black Friday–Cyber Monday Campaign With 38% Off, Cashback, Gift Cards and Luxury Watch Giveaways News Provided By The DUA Brand November 03, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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