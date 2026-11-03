Mississippi Broker Dr. Zakk Varughese Warns Private Listings Could Rebuild Fair Housing Barriers

Dr. Zakk Varughese, broker and owner of HomesRX in Brandon, Mississippi, and author of Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate. Photo courtesy of HomesRX.

Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate by Dr. Zakk Varughese, published July 2026. Cover courtesy of the author.

As Compass and nine MLSs clash over listing rules, the Gulf Coast Association of REALTISTS founder publishes an analysis urging five fair-housing safeguards

- Dr. Zakk Varughese

BRANDON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Zakk Varughese, a Mississippi real estate broker, founder and chairman of the board of the Gulf Coast Association of REALTISTS and author of "Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate," has published an analysis arguing that the industry's fight over private listings is being debated as competition and seller choice while its fair-housing consequences receive far less attention.

The analysis, "The Return of the Private Listing: Are We Creating a New Era of Housing Segregation?", is published on the Gulf Coast Association of REALTISTS website.

Compass has challenged multiple listing service rules that penalize agents who publicly market homes without submitting them to the MLS. By late October, at least nine MLS organizations representing roughly 272,000 subscribers had publicly rejected Compass's demands, according to Inman. RE/MAX and eXp Realty have instead announced broad, non-exclusive distribution of pre-market listings.

"Most of this debate is about who controls information and who profits from it," Varughese said. "The question that deserves equal attention is whether a buyer at one brokerage will see homes that a buyer at another brokerage never learns exist."

The analysis extends an argument from "Breaking Barriers," published in July 2026. "Information is power in every market," Varughese wrote. "In real estate, it can shape the entire structure of opportunity by determining who sees inventory first, who receives reliable market data, who can market listings broadly, who appears credible to cooperating brokers, and who gains access to the shared listing infrastructure." A profession, the book argues, "may be legally open while remaining structurally uneven," and "markets cannot be fully open if their central systems of cooperation and visibility are experienced as controlled territory."

The book traces that concern to the era when local real estate boards controlled MLS access and excluded Black brokers. Organized real estate "did not merely exist alongside discriminatory housing systems," Varughese wrote. "It became one of the institutions through which those systems operated." The National Association of Real Estate Brokers was founded in 1947 in response. Its president, Ashley Thomas III, told Inman in June that "transparency is fair housing" and that discrimination may not be the intention of private networks, "but it is the outcome."

The analysis examines a November 2025 Zillow study of more than 40,000 Chicago-area listings, which found homes in majority-white neighborhoods were 2.2 times as likely to appear in the regional MLS's private listing network as homes in majority-non-white neighborhoods, 7.9 percent versus 3.4 percent, after controlling for price, home type, location and broker activity. Varughese notes that Midwest Real Estate Data disputed the interpretation and that Zillow is a commercial participant in the fight.

He draws a firm line between unequal access and unlawful discrimination: brokerage affiliation is not a protected characteristic under the Fair Housing Act, and no named brokerage has been judicially found to have violated fair-housing law through private-listing practices.

The harder problem, the book argues, is that some barriers "exist inside the closed circuit of professionals talking to one another: who gets invited in, who is quietly warned away, whose complaint is believed, whose expertise is doubted, who hears about the deal before it surfaces." In one chapter, a new licensee watches a colleague congratulated "on securing a listing that had never been publicly advertised" and realizes "no rule had excluded" him. "He simply had not been part of the conversation where the opportunity first began to move."

"A private listing network is that conversation, formalized and scaled," Varughese said. "Private listings are not inherently discriminatory, and sellers deserve real choices. What they do not deserve is a signature line that passes for informed consent."

The analysis proposes five safeguards: objective access standards, seller consent that discloses brokerage incentives, independent fair-housing studies, protected participation for independent brokerages, and shared accountability among regulators, MLSs and brokerages. The book's standard: "Information is infrastructure. Transparency strengthens trust. Access strengthens competition. Markets function best when information serves consumers rather than institutional advantage."

"Exclusion rarely begins with a refusal to sell," Varughese said. "It begins with restricted information, selective relationships and barriers that keep people from knowing an opportunity exists. The American Dream should not depend on knowing the right broker."

About Dr. Zakk Varughese

Dr. Zakk Varughese is a Mississippi real estate broker, founder and chairman of the board of the Gulf Coast Association of REALTISTS, a NAREB local board, and chairman of its Foundation. He was ranked No. 1 in Mississippi and No. 9 in the nation on NAREB's 2026 Top 100. He is the author of "Breaking Barriers: Confronting Racism in American Real Estate," an Amazon Best Seller, and "Clarity Is Not Coming: Stop Overthinking. Know When You Know. Make the Decision." He holds a Doctor of Education and an MBA and is available for interviews.

Dr. Zakk Varughese

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Dr. Zakk Varughese

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Mississippi Broker Dr. Zakk Varughese Warns Private Listings Could Rebuild Fair Housing Barriers News Provided By HomesRX November 03, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Human Rights, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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