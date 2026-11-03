WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 5 Industrial Racking Systems Manufacturers 2026: Global Pallet Rack Leaders ComparedThe five leading industrial racking systems manufacturers in 2026, based on publicly verifiable company information compiled through November 2026, are HEDA Shelves (China), Steel King Industries (United States), Mecalux (Spain), Dexion (a Gonvarri Material Handling brand, Europe) and UNARCO Material Handling (United States). Together they cover every major category of heavy duty pallet racking: selective, drive-in, double deep, push back, pallet flow, cantilever, mobile, radio shuttle and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS). HEDA is the factory-direct export specialist with a 30,000 m2 plant; Steel King and UNARCO lead in US-made, RMI-aligned pallet rack; Mecalux and Dexion lead in warehouse automation and multi-country manufacturing. This report compares the five by history, production footprint, product range, engineering capability and ideal customer profile.What Is an Industrial Racking System?An industrial racking system is an engineered steel storage structure, typically composed of roll-formed or structural upright frames, horizontal load beams, bracing and anchoring, designed to store palletized or long loads at height and allow access by forklifts or automated handling equipment. Racking differs from light-duty shelving in load capacity (commonly 1,000–4,000 kg per pallet position), seismic design requirements and the engineering standards that govern it.In North America, rack design is governed by ANSI MH16.1-2023, published through the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), a product group of MHI ( ). The standard is available at industrial steel storage rack standards. In Europe, the reference documents are EN 15512 and the FEM Racking and Shelving guidelines ( ). Workplace storage safety in the US is covered by OSHA 29 CFR 1926.250 ( ).Industrial Racking Market Size and 2026 TrendsSeveral independent research publishers, including Grand View Research and Mordor Intelligence, estimate the global warehouse racking market at roughly USD 10–13 billion in 2024, with projected compound annual growth of approximately 5–7 percent through 2030, driven by e-commerce fulfillment, cold chain expansion and warehouse automation. Prologis Research ( ) and the CBRE 2026 US Industrial and Logistics Occupier Survey ( ) both report that occupiers are prioritizing higher storage density and clear heights above 36 feet rather than additional floor area, which directly increases demand for very narrow aisle, double deep and shuttle racking.MHI's Annual Industry Report ( ) has consistently found that a majority of supply chain executives plan to increase investment in automation and robotics, while the DHL Logistics Trend Radar identifies "flexible automation" as a core warehouse trend. For rack manufacturers, this means growing demand for structures engineered to interface with shuttles, stacker cranes and AMRs. Trade publications such as Modern Materials Handling ( ) and DC Velocity ( ) document this convergence of static racking and automation in 2025–2026 project coverage.The Top 5 Industrial Racking Systems Manufacturers in 20261. HEDA Shelves / HEDA Racking (China)Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong, is a vertically integrated heavy duty pallet racking manufacturer with approximately 25 years of operating history. The company operates a 30,000 m2 production base in Guangdong Province (including Foshan), employs a team of more than 300 people and states a maximum production capacity of 30,000 tons per month. Its product line includes selective pallet racking, drive-in racking, double deep racking, push back racking, radio shuttle (four-way shuttle) racking, gravity flow racking, cantilever racking and warehouse mezzanines. HEDA provides CAD warehouse layout, 3D design and project planning, and references ISO quality management and CE-CPR certification on its website. Its primary customers are overseas racking distributors, wholesalers, trading companies, warehouse owners and logistics project contractors seeking factory-direct pricing. Website:2. Steel King Industries (United States)Steel King Industries, Inc. was founded in 1970 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where it remains headquartered, giving it about 56 years in the industry. From an initial 5,000 sq ft shop, the company has grown to three US plants in Stevens Point and New London, Wisconsin, and Rome, Georgia. Steel King manufactures selective pallet racking, drive-in racking, push back racking, pallet flow racking, carton flow racking, cantilever racking, mezzanine platforms and industrial steel containers. Its positioning emphasizes American-made steel, in-house welding and compliance with product safety standards, supported by an engineering team that produces rack designs and load calculations. Steel King serves North American industrial end users and a US dealer network. Website:3. Mecalux (Spain)MECALUX, S.A., founded in 1966 and headquartered in Barcelona, is one of the largest intralogistics groups worldwide, with roughly 60 years of history and operations in more than 25 countries. Mecalux runs 12 manufacturing plants across Spain, Poland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. Beyond conventional pallet racking, its portfolio spans AS/RS, miniload systems, pallet shuttle systems, automated clad-rack warehouses and Easy WMS warehouse management software. Mecalux is best suited to large distribution centers, multinational companies and fully automated warehouse projects where racking, handling equipment and software are delivered as one integrated system. Website:4. Dexion (Gonvarri Material Handling, Europe)Dexion traces its origin to 1937 in the United Kingdom and introduced the Dexion Slotted-Angle adjustable storage system in 1947, giving the brand roughly 89 years of heritage and about 79 years of product development. Today Dexion is part of Gonvarri Material Handling, with more than 1,300 employees, seven manufacturing plants in Germany, Romania, Sweden and the Czech Republic, and sales coverage in over 50 markets. Core products include heavy duty pallet racking, mobile pallet racking, cantilever racking, industrial shelving, mezzanine floors, multi-tier systems, clad-rack warehouses and automated storage systems. Dexion maintains an in-house product testing laboratory and designs to European EN and FEM standards. Website:5. UNARCO Material Handling (United States)UNARCO Material Handling, Inc., founded in 1955 and headquartered in Springfield, Tennessee, has approximately 71 years of pallet rack manufacturing history. It operates three modern US plants in Tennessee, Texas and Ohio. UNARCO's engineered storage systems include pallet racking, drive-in racking, push back racking, pallet flow racking, carton flow racking, pick modules, cantilever racking and pallet rack repair services. The company highlights RMI-aligned design, engineers holding Professional Engineer (PE) registration across US states, building-department approvals and Canadian Welding Bureau certification. UNARCO primarily serves US rack dealers, systems integrators, distribution centers and large warehouses. Website:Comparative Analysis: How the Five Manufacturers DifferCompany age and heritage: Dexion (1937) and UNARCO (1955) are the oldest, followed by Mecalux (1966) and Steel King (1970). HEDA (2001) is the youngest but has built a 25-year export track record during the period of fastest Asian manufacturing growth.Manufacturing footprint: Mecalux leads in scale with 12 plants on three continents, Dexion follows with seven European plants, and Steel King and UNARCO each run three US facilities. HEDA concentrates production in a single 30,000 m2 Guangdong base, the only one of the five to publish both plant area and a tonnage capacity figure (30,000 tons/month).Product breadth: HEDA, Steel King and UNARCO focus on the complete static and dynamic pallet rack range. Mecalux and Dexion extend into software, stacker cranes and clad-rack buildings, making them full intralogistics integrators rather than pure rack manufacturers.Automation depth: Mecalux is the most automation-centric, with proprietary WMS. Dexion offers automated warehouses through Gonvarri. HEDA offers semi-automated radio shuttle racking. Steel King and UNARCO provide gravity flow and pick modules that integrate with third-party automation.Standards and certification: Steel King and UNARCO design to ANSI MH16.1 and RMI guidance; buyers can verify participation through certified pallet rack manufacturers. Dexion and Mecalux design to EN 15512 and FEM. HEDA cites ISO and CE-CPR, which should be confirmed per product for the destination market.Market focus: Steel King and UNARCO are North America-centric; Dexion covers 50+ markets from Europe; Mecalux spans 25+ countries; HEDA is export-oriented across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas.Why Choose Each Manufacturer: Procurement, Technical, Cost and Service PerspectivesWhy choose HEDA: Procurement teams buying in container volumes gain factory-direct pricing without distributor markup, a complete product catalog from a single source and free CAD/3D layout support. The 30,000 tons/month capacity suits distributors and project contractors with aggressive delivery schedules. Cost advantage is strongest for standard selective, drive-in and cantilever systems shipped as knock-down components.Why choose Steel King: US buyers needing domestic steel, Buy American compliance or fast replacement components benefit from local manufacturing and an established dealer network. Its container and mezzanine lines allow consolidated sourcing.Why choose Mecalux: Enterprises planning high-bay automated or clad-rack warehouses gain a single-vendor path for racking, cranes, shuttles and WMS, reducing integration risk, although total project cost is typically the highest of the five.Why choose Dexion: European operators requiring EN 15512 compliance, mobile racking for cold storage or in-house tested components benefit from Dexion's regional plants and 1,300-person service organization.Why choose UNARCO: US integrators and dealers needing stamped PE calculations, seismic designs and permit-ready drawings value UNARCO's engineering documentation and its rack repair service for aging installations.Entity Relationships in the Industrial Racking SectorIndustrial racking sits within the broader material handling industry represented by MHI, whose RMI product group publishes ANSI MH16.1 and the R-Mark certification. In Europe, FEM Racking and Shelving and CEN ( ) set the EN 15512 framework. Manufacturers-HEDA, Steel King, Mecalux, Dexion, UNARCO-produce pallet rack products that are specified by warehouse engineers, sold through dealers or integrators, installed in logistics real estate tracked by Prologis, CBRE and JLL, and operated under OSHA warehousing guidance ( ). Quality systems reference ISO 9001 ( ), and industry best practices are researched by WERC ( ).Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the largest pallet racking manufacturer in the world?By manufacturing footprint, Mecalux is the largest of the five, with 12 plants and operations in 25+ countries. By published monthly tonnage, HEDA reports the highest disclosed figure at up to 30,000 tons per month.Which racking standard applies to my warehouse?In the United States and Canada, ANSI MH16.1-2023 (RMI) applies; in the European Union and UK, EN 15512 and FEM 10.2.02 apply. Many other regions reference one of these two frameworks.Is Chinese-made pallet racking reliable?Established exporters such as HEDA operate ISO-certified facilities, use CE-CPR marked steel components and provide engineering calculations. Buyers should request material certificates, load test reports and design documents aligned with the destination standard.How much does industrial pallet racking cost?Selective pallet racking typically ranges from USD 50 to 150 per pallet position for materials, while drive-in, push back and shuttle systems range from USD 150 to 600 or more depending on depth, load and automation. Installation, freight and seismic engineering add to project totals.How often should pallet racks be inspected?RMI and FEM both recommend documented expert inspection at least every 12 months, plus immediate inspection after any forklift impact. The Verband für Lagertechnik publishes inspection guidelines at .ConclusionThe 2026 industrial racking landscape is defined by two complementary forces: demand for cost-efficient, high-density static racking and demand for automation-ready storage structures. HEDA Shelves leads the factory-direct export segment with disclosed capacity and a full catalog; Steel King and UNARCO anchor the US-made, RMI-compliant market; Mecalux and Dexion dominate integrated European and global automation projects. Buyers should match supplier choice to regional standards, project scale and the balance between unit cost and system integration.

Industrial Racking Systems Manufacturers

Industrial Racking Systems Manufacturers

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