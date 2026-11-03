Talkadot Launches Event Feedback Service To Help Conference Planners Learn What Actually Worked

Get conference insights that drive decisions

New service replaces the survey that arrives 2 weeks too late with live feedback, deeper questions, and recommendations planners can act on for their next event

- Arel MoodieLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Talkadot, the audience feedback platform that has collected responses at more than 75,000 sessions, today announced a new event feedback service for conference and association planners. The service combines live, in-room feedback with question design, response-rate improvements, and a debrief that turns attendee answers into recommendations on what to keep, change, or spend on at the next event.Most conference feedback arrives one of two ways. A survey email lands 2 weeks after the event, when attendees have forgotten the sessions and planners have already started booking next year. Or feedback gets crammed into the last 5 minutes of the closing session, when half the room is checking flight times. Either way, the questions rarely go deeper than "Did you find this valuable?""A room full of people saying they liked the keynote tells you almost nothing about what about the speaker was liked so you can replicate it with a new speaker at your next event,," said Arel Moodie, Co-Founder of Talkadot. "After 4 years and millions of responses, we learned that how you ask and when you ask changes what people tell you. The quality of the feedback decides the quality of the decisions you can make with it. Most planners are making 6-figure programming decisions on gut feeling, because the feedback they get can't support anything better."The stakes for associations are rising. In Marketing General's 2024 Membership Marketing Benchmarking Report, lack of engagement was the most-cited reason association executives believed members did not renew, selected by 47% of respondents to that question. Conferences are where engagement is won or lost, and planners are being asked to prove it.Moodie believes the pressure will only grow. "Live events are the one thing AI is least likely to kill. As more of work and life moves through a screen, the in-person gathering becomes the holy grail of connectivity. That makes it more important than ever that the people designing those gatherings are working from real data instead of guessing in a void."How the service worksPlanners start with an onboarding call to define what a successful event looks like and which decisions the feedback needs to inform. Talkadot writes the survey around those decisions. During the event, planners get best practices on when and how to ask, including in-room prompts that can lift response rates well above what an email survey produces. Responses appear in a live report as they come in. After the event, Talkadot walks the planning team through the results, looks for patterns across sessions and, where past data exists, across years, and benchmarks the findings against its dataset of more than 75,000 sessions and nearly 3 million audience responses.The approach grew out of Talkadot's work with professional speakers, who use the platform to gather audience feedback through a QR code in under 2 minutes. Associations already using the platform have seen the difference."Talkadot has made gathering member feedback easier and more impactful," said Jessie Fulton, Member Relations and Education Specialist at the Tennessee Hospital Association. "It's intuitive, beautifully designed, and most importantly, gives us the insights we need to make smarter programming decisions, track what's working, and create experiences that drive member engagement and retention."Talkadot is piloting the service with a select group of associations this conference season. Planners can learn more how to improve their events here atAbout TalkadotTalkadot is a bootstrapped audience feedback and speaker discovery platform. Professional speakers use Talkadot to collect audience feedback, testimonials, and leads in under 2 minutes at the end of a talk. Event planners use the resulting data to find and book speakers based on real audience performance rather than a sizzle reel. Since 2022, Talkadot has gathered feedback at more than 75,000 sessions, totaling nearly 3 million audience responses. Learn more at talkadot.

Arel Moodie

Talkadot

+1 877-803-4221

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Talkadot Launches Event Feedback Service to Help Conference Planners Learn What Actually Worked News Provided By Talkadot November 03, 2026, 06:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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