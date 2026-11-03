Carlson Warns Trump May Consider Nuclear Attack on Iran
(MENAFN) US political commentator Tucker Carlson has alleged that the Trump administration could be approaching a decision to launch a nuclear attack against Iran, claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging President Donald Trump to approve a strike on a suspected nuclear facility in central Iran.
In an extensive statement published on X, Carlson pointed to Pickaxe Mountain as a possible target, alleging that Israeli intelligence believes Tehran has restarted nuclear enrichment activities at the underground location.
Carlson, a conservative political analyst who previously presented Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight between 2016 and 2023, now runs an independent political program on X, where he frequently discusses American foreign policy and international developments.
He maintained that conventional American military weapons would be unable to reach the underground tunnels because they are believed to be protected by approximately 300 feet of solid granite. According to his assessment, this could leave a nuclear weapon as the only available military option.
"Bibi (Netanyahu) calls Trump about it every day," Carlson quoted an unnamed informed observer as saying.
He also attributed Netanyahu's alleged efforts to secure additional US military involvement to his political circumstances in Israel. Carlson claimed the Israeli prime minister is seeking Trump's assistance in obtaining the 61-seat parliamentary majority required in the Knesset after the latest election results. Without such support, Carlson argued, Netanyahu could face losing his position, along with potential investigations and imprisonment.
In an extensive statement published on X, Carlson pointed to Pickaxe Mountain as a possible target, alleging that Israeli intelligence believes Tehran has restarted nuclear enrichment activities at the underground location.
Carlson, a conservative political analyst who previously presented Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight between 2016 and 2023, now runs an independent political program on X, where he frequently discusses American foreign policy and international developments.
He maintained that conventional American military weapons would be unable to reach the underground tunnels because they are believed to be protected by approximately 300 feet of solid granite. According to his assessment, this could leave a nuclear weapon as the only available military option.
"Bibi (Netanyahu) calls Trump about it every day," Carlson quoted an unnamed informed observer as saying.
He also attributed Netanyahu's alleged efforts to secure additional US military involvement to his political circumstances in Israel. Carlson claimed the Israeli prime minister is seeking Trump's assistance in obtaining the 61-seat parliamentary majority required in the Knesset after the latest election results. Without such support, Carlson argued, Netanyahu could face losing his position, along with potential investigations and imprisonment.
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