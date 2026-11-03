Gunmen Kill Five Nigerian Police Officers in Northwest Ambush
(MENAFN) Five Nigerian police officers were killed Monday evening when armed gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying them from Sokoto state to neighbouring Zamfara state in the country's northwest.
The officers were travelling in a Zamfara state mass transit bus along the Sokoto-Gusau highway when the attackers intercepted the vehicle and opened fire.
Police spokesperson Abdullahi Faruk confirmed the attack, saying the bodies of all five officers had been taken to the morgue at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.
The officers were reportedly heading to Zamfara to carry out a special security assignment. They had been deployed to protect the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District, scheduled to take place in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.
The ambush underscores the continuing security challenges across northwestern Nigeria, where armed groups regularly target vehicles, raid rural settlements and abduct people for ransom.
Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states have all faced recurring attacks by armed groups despite sustained security operations involving military and police forces.
The officers were travelling in a Zamfara state mass transit bus along the Sokoto-Gusau highway when the attackers intercepted the vehicle and opened fire.
Police spokesperson Abdullahi Faruk confirmed the attack, saying the bodies of all five officers had been taken to the morgue at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.
The officers were reportedly heading to Zamfara to carry out a special security assignment. They had been deployed to protect the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District, scheduled to take place in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area.
The ambush underscores the continuing security challenges across northwestern Nigeria, where armed groups regularly target vehicles, raid rural settlements and abduct people for ransom.
Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna and Kebbi states have all faced recurring attacks by armed groups despite sustained security operations involving military and police forces.
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